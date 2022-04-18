Scandinavian artist and Nordic folk singer Arna Rennan will be featured at a special program of Scandia Lodge-Sons of Norway Tuesday, April 19, presenting an evening filled with songs, stories, photos and her own paintings. (Submitted photos)
Scandinavian artist and Nordic folk singer Arna Rennan will be featured at a special program of Scandia Lodge-Sons of Norway next Tuesday, April 19, presenting an evening filled with songs, stories, photos and her own paintings.
The event will be held at Island View Golf Club in Waconia and is open to the public. The evening begins with a social hour at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Scandinavian meatball dinner and program.
Guest artist Arna Rennan is a dual citizen who studied art at the National Academy of Art in Oslo Norway. She worked at the historic Hotel Roisheim from 1972 – 1977, has studied Nordic folk music, and through study and interviews and gained insight about the ‘husmenn’ or Cotters that made up half of the population that emigrated to America. She also has learned and recorded local folk songs that express the working conditions for servants, farmhands and immigrants.
Rennan produces a weekly radio program from Two Harbors Community Radio called Nordic Roots Music. It can be streamed on KTWH.org on Mondays at 10 a.m. and Sundays at 5p.m. Her artwork has been displayed at the Vesterheim Museum, Norway House in Minneapolis, Duluth Art Institute and the Nordic Center of Duluth.
If you would like to attend the Sons of Norway program and dine, contact Jan Hanson at hanjanson1@gmail.com to get an have an accurate count on meals. Cost of the buffet dinner is $20.
