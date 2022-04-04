Lucas Bacon, a Watertown-Mayer student in the Possibilities T18+ program, was sworn in as a police cadet by the Orono Police Department on March 14th. Bacon gladly accepted the oath of office.
Cadets have the opportunity to build confidence, gain acumen, and acquire employment skills as they join police ride-alongs, complete office work, and clean squad cars. The officers and staff at the station prepare them for job interviews.
Bacon’s swearing in is part of an internship program called Growth Through Opportunity. Part of it includes the Orono Police Department providing on-the-job training for young adults with disabilities.
That’s where the Possibilities T18+ program comes in. Its purpose is to provide real life opportunities to 18 to 21 year olds as they transition out of high school. Participants focus on daily living, employment, and post secondary education.
The enrollees generally come from Watertown-Mayer High School – the program is physically located there, in the Community Learning Center. However, the students spend over half the day out in the community. They volunteer, intern, and take career and technical classes.
In addition to the Orono Police Department, Culver’s, Coborn’s, and Spike’s Coop have also offered Possibilities students the chance to gain vocational experience.
Ridgeview Medical Center, Love Inc., Random Acts of Kindness, Freedom Farm, and Feed My Starving Children have all been crucial in offering volunteer opportunities, as have the Watertown-Mayer school district and several nursing homes.
The program depends upon community partnerships and has helped secure employment for its students at several businesses in the Watertown area. Two students have even started their own businesses.
Possibilities T18+ succeeds largely because of the well-rounded staff. The three on-site special education professionals have worked with various disabilities for years. Job Coach Amy Bauer used to work with seniors with dementia. Job Coach Teresa Rosenlund has a background in child development and disabilities; plus, she has been with Watertown-Mayer schools since 2009. And then there’s Connie Irvine, the award winning educator who helped create and implement the Possibilities program back in 2012.
Currently, six students partake in Possibilities: Haley Marek, Joseph Engeldinger, Lucas Bacon, Devin Powe, Taylor Laumann, and Sam Schuler. Eligibility is dependent upon the individual’s adult transition needs as identified by their Special Education Individualized Education Program team.
The staff invites community members to take a tour of the Possibilities T18+ program to learn more.
