It will be a while before Lake Waconia is clear of ice for wake boarding, but Waconia Middle School students got their feet wet to the sport Tuesday, Feb. 18, when professional wake boarder and TV personality Alexa Score showed up for a school-wide Pennies for Patients kick-off assembly.
For some 13 years now, the middle school has conducted its “Pennies” campaign to raise dollars to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Waconia is typically one of the top fund-raising schools in the state in support of the organization’s mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
Last year, local middle-schoolers raised $16,625 – and more than $143,000 since the campaign’s inception, according to Principal Shane Clausen.
“The medication that keeps me alive was developed through the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and I want to thank all of you for your support and contributions,” celebrity speaker Score told Waconia students.
Growing up on a lake in Spicer, Minn., Score started waterskiing at age 8, but turned to wakeboarding when she was 13.
A cancer diagnosis at age 16 threatened to terminate her wakeboard dream. Score spoke of the pain emanating from her bones, being able to attend school only a short period each day and “feeling really alone.”
To fight her cancer Score chose to take an experimental drug aimed at killing off cancer cells that at one point, she said, “I thought was going to kill me.”
But as she started feeling stronger, she resumed her wakeboard dream, moving to Florida where she could wakeboard year-round. She competed in her first pro contest in 2011 and has been a part of the professional wakeboard industry ever since. Though no longer competing, she still represents brands and continues to push the sport as a strong, respected female ambassador.
Score also does television spots for the Minnesota Vikings, Fox Sports, and CW Twin Cities entertainment broadcasting, as well as being a spokesperson for multiple charities including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Score’s initial prognosis was a 2-5-year life expectancy with chronic myeloid leukemia.
Now, 13 years later at age 29, “I’m still riding the wave,” she said.
For this year’s Pennies for Patients campaign, students and teachers have worked together to plan a series of creative fundraising events, including a social media blitz, milk jug wars, a principals’ challenge, and special incentives like ice cream and pizza parties.
