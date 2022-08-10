Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota's top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Locally, only two state Legislature races were on the primary ballot – the races to determine the DFL candidate for the state Senate District 48 and state House District 48A races. The GOP incumbents for both posts – Julia Coleman and Jim Nash, respectively – did not face primary challenges.

Load comments