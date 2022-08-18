Father Stan Mader was in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1984 for the induction of Minnesota Twins slugger Harmon Killebrew into the major league baseball Hall of Fame. He was back last month, July 24 for the welcome of two more Twins Hall of Famers, outfielder Tony Oliva, one of baseball’s best hitters, and long-time pitcher Jim Kaat.
The St. Joe’s Waconia pastor calls “Tony O” a friend and has become acquainted with many other major leaguers through his passion for baseball.
He says he has loved the game since he was 12 playing as a little leaguer from St. Bonifacius, reading about the historic baseball greats and collecting trading cards from cereal boxes. His team didn’t have uniforms then and although he never played at an organized level, he’s still playing baseball now with an over-50 league team out of Fridley in the Twin Cities.
In fact, Fr. Mader is a hall of famer in his own right. Has been at the Twins fantasy baseball camp 14 times since 2001. Ten visits earn you induction into that hall fame.
He went reluctantly the first time through a gift from his brother, but has returned regularly since then.
At the week-long fantasy camp held each January in Fort Myers, Fla., baseball enthusiasts get their own uniforms, dress in a big-league locker room, play on the same fields used by today’s major leaguers, and get coached, rub elbows and hear insights and stories with former major league greats.
“If we conducted church like that fantasy camp, our parishes would be much better attended,” Mader says. Participants are made to feel welcome and form a special bond together.
It was there that he met Tony Oliva and several other former Twins greats like Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Kent Hrbek, Tom Brunansky, Rick Aguilera, Frank Viola, Gene Larkin, Al Newman and others.
He has been to dinner with Oliva and his wife of more than 50 years, Gordette, and performed card tricks for their grandchildren.
In turn, Oliva has helped with fundraisers at other parishes where Fr. Mader has served, agreeing to go out to dinner with winning-bid parishioners in a silent auction and contributing signed memorabilia. Other major league acquaintances also donated items.
Fr. Mader also got to be good friends with Frank Quilici, former Twins player, coach and manager, and conducted the funeral service for him when he passed away in 2018.
His clerical collar connection also has led him to conduct morning mass at fantasy camp for those who want to attend, and Fr. Mader says he has had the privilege of being able to discuss faith life with visiting major leaguers like hall of fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, who spent 23 seasons with the Baltimore Orioles, the longest career spent with any single team in major league history.
At the same time, fantasy camp also has enabled him to remove the collar for a time.
The great thing about fantasy camp, Mader says is in the outfield he was “only focused on the next pitch, not all the other things that you think about as a senior pastor.”
