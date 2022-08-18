Father Stan Mader was in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1984 for the induction of Minnesota Twins slugger Harmon Killebrew into the major league baseball Hall of Fame. He was back last month, July 24 for the welcome of two more Twins Hall of Famers, outfielder Tony Oliva, one of baseball’s best hitters, and long-time pitcher Jim Kaat.

The St. Joe’s Waconia pastor calls “Tony O” a friend and has become acquainted with many other major leaguers through his passion for baseball.

