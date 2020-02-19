Preying on the kindness of others.
That’s how Sarah Schneewind, a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, describes a scheme she fell victim to recently and one that has surfaced at other churches locally and around the state.
The scam involves a text or email made to appear that it is coming from the pastor or priest of a local church asking for a wire transfer of money or a gift card for people suffering from illness or in dire need.
“I bit hard. I dropped everything to respond,” Schneewind said.
She has a leadership position with the Bongards church and is in regular contact with its pastor, Rev. Cathy Kolwey. So, Schneewind explains, she didn’t find it too unusual that the pastor would reach out to her with a text message even if the request was a bit out of the ordinary and that the message was from a different number. The pastor didn’t have her phone and was texting from another phone for the person she was trying to help, the message indicated.
Schneewind went ahead and purchased an electronic gift card. Two other members of the small rural parish fell victim too.
“It freaked me out when this person came back to ask for more,” Schneewind adds. “It is so horrible that someone would prey on the kindness of others.”
Horrible, but not unusual, say law enforcement officials.
“There are so many variations of similarly themed scams that it’s difficult to keep up with the latest versions,” said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
At least one other local church, Faith Lutheran of Waconia, was targeted in this scam as well. So have several parishes in central Minnesota and even more widely in what apparently is a broader scam.
Faith’s experience was similar to what happened at St. John’s, according to Pastor Dale Peterson – an email supposedly coming from him to church and faith group leaders.
Those names and contact information are readily available on most church websites.
Those who have been touched by the church texting scam say it might even be more intrusive than a computer or phone phishing scam because it is more personal, seems more urgent and goes directly to a device in someone’s hands.
It’s also embarrassing for the pastor or priest, because as Kolwey said, “I had to stand up in the pulpit and say to our members that even in an emergency I wouldn’t come asking you for money.”
Faith Lutheran also reached out through the church newsletter and flyers to alert its larger membership to the scam.
As the scam has widened, both law enforcement officials and church dioceses also have issued warnings and advice.
“First, be alert that scams exist,” Kamerud said. “Know who you’re dealing with on the other end of the phone/text/email. Do some research about the person/business if you’ve never actually met in person.”
Also, verify the “from” on an email and the number on a phone call or text. See if it matches what you know the right contact information to be.
Next, confirm requests with a conversation.
Even if the email or text seems legitimate, if a request seems even remotely “off,” don’t act on it until you confirm it with a phone call or face-to-face conversation.
Some other advice:
• Do not open suspicious email or text messages – just delete them.
• Do not share personal details, login credentials, or financial information with people who called you, even when they claim to be with a business you trust.
• Be suspicious of any requests for money, especially if they are asking for non-traditional forms of payment (e.g., gift cards, prepaid card reload packs).
• Do not be pressured or rushed to “act now.” Think it through.
