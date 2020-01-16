The Carver County Historical Society was notified last month that it has been awarded a Minnesota Legacy grant to help fund ongoing restoration of the Andrew Peterson Farmstead just east of Waconia.
The Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage Grant of $111,400 will be used to complete construction drawings for the last three Peterson buildings needing attention: the house, granary and south barn. Restoration of the north barn was completed in 2017, funded largely by grants, and work has begun on the middle barn.
The farm was owned by Swedish settler Andrew Peterson, who kept detailed diaries of his life there from 1850-1898, just before his death (see related story). The property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. In 2013, the Carver County Historical Society inherited the farmstead, with a vision to preserve and transform the structures into a gathering place for education, horticulture and cultural tradition.
It’s a long, detailed process because of its historical significance and the work and funding that’s expected to be required to restore the farm to historical specifications, according to Wendy Petersen-Biorn, CCHS director.
First steps were to identify the historic landscape and attributes in a detailed 500-plus page historic structures report. That report encompasses both historic research and archeology studies, and revealed some interesting findings. In terms of the middle barn, for example, there were actually two structures – the original barn built in the 1860s and a “newer” structure built in 1914 on the same foundation.
Next steps were to stabilize the buildings and lay plans to rehabilitate them to their historic integrity. The construction drawings will guide that work.
The drawings are more than a blueprint, Biorn explains. They outline every detail for restoration, right down to paint colors and type of nails used – “everything that needs to be done and how to do it,” Biorn said.
“We’ve only got one chance to get this right,” she notes.
The historical society is working with Miller Dunwiddie on the construction drawings. The Minneapolis architecture firm is a recognized leader in historic preservation, undertaking work on one-third of Minnesota’s national historic landmarks, including the Minnesota state capitol and the Oliver Kelley Farm, a historic farmstead and public attraction in Elk River, Minn.
Biorn said the quality of the design and construction firms involved with the Peterson farm restoration probably had a hand in the favorable decision on the historical society’s latest grant application. And she was pleased that the Peterson project ranked fifth in the eyes of the Historic Resources Advisory Council among 75 cultural heritage projects up for funding this year.
“It seems like every year there are three times the number of requests as there is funding available,” Biorn said.
Most of the latest grant funding will be directed to rehabilitation of the Peterson farmhouse. The most visible aspect of that work involves stripping off the existing siding and returning the house to its period siding and Chaska brick exterior. Some foundation and brick tuckpointing work was done this past year; however, Biorn points out that full restoration of the inside and outside could take up to five years.
The CCHS also is benefitting from another grant to help fund that work – a challenge grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation. The grant for $250,000 will be awarded after the CCHS raises $500,000 in monetary pledges or in-kind donations of materials or services. The organization was at about $177,000 toward the Jeffris challenge near the end of 2019, according to Biorn. Around $60,000 of the Legacy money can be applied to the Jeffris challenge grant.
Donations toward the Jeffris grant can be made over up to five years, but the CCHS is asking for pledges now to let the organization know what it can expect in the way of funding. Biorn points out that pledges also are a show of support in applying for other grants, like the application that the local historical society has made for a National Endowment for the Humanities grant.
For more information on the farmstead or how you can contribute to the restoration, contact Wendy Petersen Biorn at 952-442-4234 or wbiorn@co.carver.mn.us. And watch for information about events the CCHS expects to host at the Peterson farm this spring and fall, as well as summer classes, so the public can see progress at the site and learn more about its historical significance.
Updated translations
Between 1820 and 1920, 1.3 million Swedes emigrated to the United States in search of a new life. In 1850, Andrew Peterson joined that mass exodus. What made Peterson stand out from the mass of other immigrants is that he kept a journal from the time he left Sweden until the day before he died in Carver County, Minnesota.
In 2018, the Carver County Historical Society received a Minnesota Legacy grant to do an updated translation of Andrew Peterson’s diaries. The translation is done and the collected volume of diaries is available for purchase at the museum, 555 West First Street, Waconia. The translation also is posted to the historical society’s website: www.carvercountyhistoricalsociety.org.
The diary provides great detail about Peterson’s life in his adopted county as a farmer and self-taught horticulturalist, who is known for his work with apples and other fruits.
His journal also was an inspiration for Swedish author Vilhelm Moberg’s series The Emigrants. The books and subsequent films are popular in Sweden, where Peterson is honored and respected as a national hero.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.