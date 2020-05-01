While prom may be cancelled, that doesn’t mean that communities aren’t finding interesting ways to have some fun in the name of the event. The Post Prom Committee of Central has come up with an idea to keep students engaged and have a good time while involving the community. From a distance, of course. The idea is a Post Prom Car Cruise, with students driving their own cars.
The committee has been working hard to put something together for the students since they already had to miss out on prom. Some students have already bought their dresses, suits, and supplies for prom, so this provides them the opportunity to have a little fun.
The students can dress up in their prom outfits, costumes, or just in casual clothes to follow the cruise around town. They are also being encouraged to decorate their cars to really get into the spirit of the cruise.
In fact, there will be prizes given out by the Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce. Throughout the route, which starts at Central Elementary and ends at the Lazy Loon parking lot, there will be judges from the chamber to determine who has the best or most creative car. The prizes for the top three are Chamber Bucks, which are redeemable at any chamber associated business.
Speaking of prizes, many businesses donated to the Post Prom Committee to help the students after prom was cancelled. This means that the normal amount of prizes, such as gift cards, has gone up dramatically. Every student has now won at least 2 prizes through Facebook and Instagram drawings, so a big thank you to everyone who donated to help the students have fun during this unprecedented time.
And if that wasn’t enough to get the students excited, the Post Prom Committee has been hard at work putting together goody bags for the students participating. The baskets consist of gift cards, candy, and various other items to keep the students motivated and ready for the upcoming summer. These bags, too, were made possible due to the generosity of the businesses and people in Norwood Young America.
The Post Prom Car Cruise will start at 2pm and the students will be following a fire truck through the neighborhoods around NYA. They’ll start at the elementary school, and the cruise shouldn’t take more than two hours. Remember to stay safe and not gather in large crowds while the cruise is passing through.
by megan glennmegan.glenn@ecm-inc.com
While prom may be cancelled, that doesn’t mean that communities aren’t finding interesting ways to have some fun in the name of the event. The Post Prom Committee of Central has come up with an idea to keep students engaged and have a good time while involving the community. From a distance, of course. The idea is a Post Prom Car Cruise, with students driving their own cars.The committee has been working hard to put something together for the students since they already had to miss out on prom. Some students have already bought their dresses, suits, and supplies for prom, so this provides them the opportunity to have a little fun. The students can dress up in their prom outfits, costumes, or just in casual clothes to follow the cruise around town. They are also being encouraged to decorate their cars to really get into the spirit of the cruise.In fact, there will be prizes given out by the Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce. Throughout the route, which starts at Central Elementary and ends at the Lazy Loon parking lot, there will be judges from the chamber to determine who has the best or most creative car. The prizes for the top three are Chamber Bucks, which are redeemable at any chamber associated business.Speaking of prizes, many businesses donated to the Post Prom Committee to help the students after prom was cancelled. This means that the normal amount of prizes, such as gift cards, has gone up dramatically. Every student has now won at least 2 prizes through Facebook and Instagram drawings, so a big thank you to everyone who donated to help the students have fun during this unprecedented time.And if that wasn’t enough to get the students excited, the Post Prom Committee has been hard at work putting together goody bags for the students participating. The baskets consist of gift cards, candy, and various other items to keep the students motivated and ready for the upcoming summer. These bags, too, were made possible due to the generosity of the businesses and people in Norwood Young America.The Post Prom Car Cruise will start at 2pm and the students will be following a fire truck through the neighborhoods around NYA. They’ll start at the elementary school, and the cruise shouldn’t take more than two hours. Remember to stay safe and not gather in large crowds while the cruise is passing through. Good luck students!
Follow The Norwood Young America Times and Carver County News on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.