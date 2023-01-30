Registration is now open for the 2023 Waconia Polar Plunge. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Lake Waconia Regional Park. This year’s plunge goal is to raise $180,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. In its two-year history, the event has raised more than $326,000 for the organization and is already among the top plunge-raisers in the state.

Last year’s event attracted 461 brave plungers.

