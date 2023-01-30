Registration is now open for the 2023 Waconia Polar Plunge. The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Lake Waconia Regional Park. This year’s plunge goal is to raise $180,000 for Special Olympics Minnesota. In its two-year history, the event has raised more than $326,000 for the organization and is already among the top plunge-raisers in the state.
Last year’s event attracted 461 brave plungers.
The public is encouraged to register for the Plunge and all are welcome to be a part of this event. Not only do Plungers achieve ultimate Minnesotan bragging rights, but they help unlock inclusion and opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities in their community.
This year’s proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Minnesota including two Special Olympics teams in Waconia, the Wild West and Waconia Unified Schools. Proceeds from the first two years also went to Waconia’s Inclusive Playground which opened last year.
Raising a minimum of $75 for Special Olympics Minnesota is required for each participant and many go above and beyond to make a greater impact and earn awesome incentive items! Special Olympics Minnesota counts on the funds raised by the Polar Plunge to deliver sports programs and health services to individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the state.
This year marks Special Olympics Minnesota’s 50th anniversary. What better way to celebrate than by taking the Polar Plunge and raising money to continue Special Olympics’ mission of inclusion?
The Waconia Plunge is one of more than 20 Polar Plunge events across the state. For more information or to register, visit plungemn.org or email plunge@somn.org.
The Polar Plunge is a series of events where people jump into a frozen lake to support Special Olympics Minnesota. The first Polar Plunge took place at Como Lake in St. Paul in 1998. Since then, the Plunge has expanded to over 20 locations across Minnesota. Polar Plunge events are hosted in collaboration with The Law Enforcement Torch Run® (LETR), the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics in the world.
About Special Olympics Minnesota
Since 1973, Special Olympics Minnesota has been creating a new world of inclusion and acceptance for people with intellectual disabilities by providing year-round sports competitions, inclusive healthcare programs, leadership training, and inclusive school programs. Special Olympics Minnesota envisions a Minnesota where every person, regardless of their ability, has every opportunity to thrive and reach their fullest potential.
