The Waconia 2021 Polar Plunge was the largest first-year Polar Plunge in the past decade and raised more money than all but one other “plunge” event in the state last year. It drew 400 plungers and over $150,000 in donations – triple the initial goal.
The Polar Plunge returns to Waconia this year, the 2022 version on Saturday, Feb. 12 beginning at noon at Lake Waconia Regional Park. And local organizers are hoping for equal or greater success than last year
The local plunge has two things going for it, they note. Funds raised go to one, Special Olympics Minnesota and two, the Waconia Inclusive Playground project.
Waconia is home to two Special Olympics teams, the Wild West and Waconia Schools Unified. Funds from the 2022 Polar Plunge will go to support those teams, as well as the city’s Inclusive Playground, which should start taking shape this year at Waterford Park.
Since inception in 2017, more than $250,000 has been raised through the community toward the special playground project. The city also has secured a $250,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources through the DNR’s outdoor recreation grant program, and has earmarked other funds as well to proceed with the project. The developer of the new Waterford housing addition also is providing site work contributions toward the project.
Construction is expected to begin this spring and a playground equipment order has been placed for the unique play park, with completion targeted by June 30, 2023. Total cost for the playground including equipment, flooring and site work amounts to just over $1.2 million.
Meanwhile, fundraising continues through donations and events like the Polar Plunge. Plungers are invited to jump as individuals, families, friends, or sports teams, organizations, or businesses.
This year’s event could be a more polar experience than last year, coming more than a month earlier than the 2021 date last March. Almost 300 plungers are signed up so far this year.
Day of registration check-in begins at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the plunge site.
The day before, on Friday, Feb. 11, Waconia Brewing Company is hosting a pre-registration check-in and “drink one down for the Polar Plunge” donation event at the brewery location at 255 West Main Street.
If jumping in a cold lake isn’t your thing, you can still get involved by supporting a plunger with a donation, or sign up to plunge virtually. Think back yard pool splash, swimsuit snow angel, or an iced beverage dumped on your head. The rules are simple: Get cold, be safe and share your virtual plunge on social media (tag #VirtualPlungeMN).
For more information on the Waconia Polar Plunge or to sign up, visit www.plungemn.org/events/waconia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.