When it comes to the game of chess, most have played it, few understand it. Despite being around for more than 1,400 years, the strategy game remains one that many people avoid. Perhaps it’s simply the complexity of the game, or its demand for total concentration. Or, maybe it’s that the game can feel personal at times, both in proximity and emotionally. But for some, like the members of Norwood Young America’s chess club, this is what calls them to the board, drawing them to the NYA Library once a month to play against each other.
NYA resident, city council member, and Veteran Alan Krueger started the chess club last fall as a way to further contribute to his community while creating a space for those interested in playing or learning how to play chess. Krueger says he learned the game during middle school from a cousin, then started playing regularly with a classmate of his, Roger, who he has been playing with since the 1970s.
The club currently has around 20 members ranging from grade-school aged to senior. Some members attend the meetings every month while others attend more sporadically. “There are three father-son teams and one father-daughter team. There are some elementary boys and girls, too,” says Krueger. “Today’s youth know how to use the digital age. They are very advanced. They watch and know opening moves and strategies from the World Chess Champions. Some use chess.com riding to school on the bus.”
But anyone can join the club despite experience and level of skill. One member and novice, Denise, began playing chess with her husband during COVID on a handmade ivory board he got in Poland. Denise joined the club in March to improve her gameplay in hopes of one day winning a game against her husband. An eleven year old in the club, Levi, has been happy to teach her a few things, and she’s been happy to learn.
While the club certainly provides what lovers of chess are looking for, Krueger has something bigger in the works for its members. At this year’s Stiftungsfest, an annual four-day German celebration in NYA, Krueger will be hosting a chess tournament. It will be held on Aug. 27 in the Willkommen Memorial Park Pavilion. Trophies will be awarded and all players will get a chess pin. He hopes that the 20 current club members will participate, and invites anyone interested in playing chess to join the club and compete at Stiftungsfest.
If you’re interested in joining the club or seeing what it’s about, meetings are on the third Thursday of each month at the Norwood Young America Library, 314 Elm Street West, from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. The next meeting will be on May 25. All ages and levels of experience are welcome. Feel free to bring your own chessboard, otherwise there will be boards available. For any questions or more information on the chess club, contact the NYA Library at (952)-467-2665 or Alan Krueger at alan.krueger8@gmail.com.
