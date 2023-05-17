When it comes to the game of chess, most have played it, few understand it. Despite being around for more than 1,400 years, the strategy game remains one that many people avoid. Perhaps it’s simply the complexity of the game, or its demand for total concentration. Or, maybe it’s that the game can feel personal at times, both in proximity and emotionally. But for some, like the members of Norwood Young America’s chess club, this is what calls them to the board, drawing them to the NYA Library once a month to play against each other.

NYA resident, city council member, and Veteran Alan Krueger started the chess club last fall as a way to further contribute to his community while creating a space for those interested in playing or learning how to play chess. Krueger says he learned the game during middle school from a cousin, then started playing regularly with a classmate of his, Roger, who he has been playing with since the 1970s.

