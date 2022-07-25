Waconia City Council member Carl Pierson is resigning his position after less than two years due to esophageal cancer that doctors have diagnosed as incurable.
Pierson made that announcement July 8 and Monday the Waconia City Council adopted a resolution accepting the resignation and declaring a vacancy and special election to be held during the general election Nov. 9 to fill Pierson’s term as guided by state statute. Pierson’s resignation is effective July 29.
“I am not resigning because I am surrendering to cancer. I fully intend to fight and live for as long as I can in an effort to be there for my wife and our young sons,” Pierson wrote in his resignation announcement. “But knowing the statistics for people with my diagnosis, I have decided it would be selfish of me to continue on the council. Were I to stay on, it is likely the four remaining members of the council would be forced to appoint a member to replace me.”
Resigning now, Pierson said, will allow Waconia residents to elect a new council member in November.
With Pierson’s resignation, four of the five Waconia city council seats will be open for election: two at-large council seats which are four-year terms as well as a two- year term for mayor, plus the special election to complete the remaining two years of Pierson’s term.
Individuals interested in running for mayor or city council can file at City Hall from Aug. 2-16. Candidate filing must be done in person.
In surrendering his council post, Pierson said, “I would like to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the residents of Waconia for allowing me the great privilege of serving on the city council. Since I was in elementary school I aspired to serve in elected office. It is no exaggeration to say you have allowed me to live out a lifelong dream and I truly enjoyed every moment of it.”
Meanwhile, city leaders and residents are lauding the service of the outgoing council member and Waconia High School government instructor.
One resident called Pierson a “great model for what a public servant is,” and Monday evening in presenting Pierson a recognition plaque on behalf of the city Mayor Kent Bloudek said, “Carl, you have bought so much to this council, came in with so much passion and you teach it every day…We are going to miss your service.”
