Waconia City Council member Carl Pierson is resigning his position after less than two years due to esophageal cancer that doctors have diagnosed as incurable.

Pierson made that announcement July 8 and Monday the Waconia City Council adopted a resolution accepting the resignation and declaring a vacancy and special election to be held during the general election Nov. 9 to fill Pierson’s term as guided by state statute. Pierson’s resignation is effective July 29.

