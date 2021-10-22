Waconia basketball fans may fondly recall the high school girls’ state tournament appearance last year – the first one in their 45-year history after coming achingly close on other occasions.
Now fans can re-live that magical season while others around the country can read about it for the first time in a new book written by Carl Pierson, former coach and current social studies teacher and city councilman. The book is called “The Other Side of Glory” and will be officially released in early November.
“The Other Side of Glory” is an inspiring story of how teamwork, persistence, and a shared common goal led to the Waconia Wildcat girls to overcome a 45-year streak, or “curse,” of coming up short when it came to making it to the state tournament.
As head coach, Person and his assistant of 15 years Dusty Niebauer had said, “If we ever do make the state tournament, we should write a book.” Now that book has been authored and will be published soon.
Pierson interviewed his former assistant, now head coach, at length for recollections and details around last season, and the sometimes painful ones that came before it. A devastating one-point loss in the section final in 2019 and other disappointments in earlier years.
Pierson also reached out to current and former players to get their perspectives, feelings and recollections. Much of the book came together during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, so Pierson connected with former players largely through texts and email exchanges. At least there will be no misinterpreting those collected comments, he says, noting one irony that the girls’ team could not play their third-place state tournament game due to restrictions when the pandemic hit.
“The Other Side of Glory” is not the first book Pierson has written. Ten years ago, he self-published a book called “The Politics of Coaching: A Survival Guide to Keep Coaches from Getting Burned,” which covers the dynamics and pressures on coaches in every sport. In that book, Pierson uses his coaching and political science background to offer examples and practical advice on topics like picking teams, playing time, powerful parents, booster clubs, and other issues with which youth and high school coaches have to contend.
With his latest book, Pierson has engaged an editor and publicist for the first time, which he says has created a whole new set of dynamics as an author.
He says he’s not out to make money with the new book, noting that most book authors get only a tiny percentage of book sales, “so unless you are a Stephen King, John Grisham or other top-selling author that sells millions you’re not going to get rich.”
Instead, Pierson lists three reasons for writing the book.
One, he hopes the book will remind people how high school sports can excite and unite a community. With the push toward individual club sports, he’s afraid some of that might be lost.
Two, he hopes the book will provide comfort and reinforcement to active high school players. That what they are going through is not unique, and that there are challenges, disappointments and seminal moments in every season that can goad and inspire young athletes to persevere. “The Other Side of Glory is a must-read book for athletes, coaches, and parents everywhere,” says his publicist.
Finally, on a more personal level, Pierson says he wrote the book for the girls he coached to document their important accomplishments.
“Even though I’m no longer coaching, I never stopped caring,” said Pierson, who still makes it a point to reach out to all of his former players on their birthday to see how things are going.
Pierson said he was inspired to become a coach by his own coach, Gary Munsen, a legendary basketball coach from Mitchell, S.D., where Pierson grew up. Munsen took his team the Kernels to 34 South Dakota state tournaments and won 12 state titles during his long career. Pierson said he respects the way Munsen cared for each player.
Pierson himself enjoyed 17 seasons as a head high school girls’ basketball coach before retiring to spend more time with his young family. He still serves as the executive director of the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Readers won’t see Pierson’s picture on the back cover of his new book and won’t see his name mentioned in the text. That’s intentional.
“No one wants to look at me,” he said, explaining he wants to keep the book about the players, coaches and fans.
The pre-release e-book version is already a top seller among young readers books on Amazon and there already has been some talk of a movie deal.
So maybe a female version of the movie “Hoosiers” next?
POWER FORWARD
Lindsay Whalen, Hutchinson high school basketball star, four-time WNBA champ and U of M women’s basketball coach, wrote the forward to “The Other Side of Glory.”
“Growing up 35 miles from Waconia in Hutchinson, Minnesota, I understand the pride the student-athletes on the Waconia team played with for their hometown,” Whalen writes. “Never making it to the state tournament myself as a high school basketball player but achieving success later in my playing career, I appreciate what these players were able to accomplish.”
