The Carver County chapter of Pheasants Forever is dedicating a tract of land just east of Tiger Lake near Norwood Young America in honor of long-time and founding member Glenn McPadden.
The dedication is in recognition of McPadden’s lifetime of service, according to the local chapter, and his commitment to the development of local habitat and the sport and traditions of hunting. McPadden is a lifetime Carver County resident, a veteran, and a member of Carver County Pheasants Forever (CCPF) for over 35 years.
“While CCPF is excited to make this announcement, it is with mixed emotions because Glenn has been battling significant health issues,” said chapter member Randy Wendland. “This dedication was planned on short notice to ensure Glenn and his family can celebrate this occasion together.”
A stone monument has been placed at this site in his honor.
The tract of land, located off County Road 34 and Utopia Avenue, was originally purchased in partnership with Pheasants Forever, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Hamburg Hunting and Fishing Club and Conservation Partners of America, and the support of grants received from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, established by the Minnesota Legislature to make annual funding recommendations from the state’s Outdoor Heritage Fund.
The habitat project supports Pheasants Forever’s mission of protecting and developing critical habitat for current and future generations of hunters, conservationists and nature lovers, as wildlife faces the mounting pressures from an ever-changing world.
CCPF had planned to have a formal dedication ceremony at the site with McPadden, his family, and the community; however, the recent spike in COVID cases and the new restrictions on public gatherings forced the chapter to cancel the in-person dedication.
In place of the dedication, the CCPF is asking members and others to share their thoughts, memories and photos to its website: https://www.carvercountypheasantsforever.org/ , or an email to: forglenn@carvercountypheasantsforever.org.
