With a significant matching grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation secured this spring plus other funding from the county, work is proceeding at the historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead to achieve the vision posed by the Carver County Historical Society (CCHS) when in acquired the property several years ago.
The $250,000 Jeffris grant on top of funds raised to secure it amounts to $750,000. That money is earmarked for restoration of the 1880s farmhouse that Swedish emigrant Peterson built just east of Waconia and raised a family.
Other funding authorized by county commissioners is targeted at restoration of the granary and stabilization of the large barn built around 1914-1917 which had stalls for dairy cows and later horses. The CCHS risked losing that structure if floor and roof structural timbers were not fortified, said Wendy Petersen Biorn, CCHS executive director.
Collectively, the site presents a vivid picture of what early farm life was like in this region. Historians view it as important to preserve and share as more farmland is lost and more homes sprout up around the county.
That portrait is complemented by a rich, thorough diary left by Peterson which he kept for 48 years from 1850-1898 until two days before his death. His day-to-day observations include accounts of how the house was built. The original house was made of Chaska brick. The additions to accommodate a growing family were built of logs and hewn planks constructed in a vertical Swedish-style of architecture.
The Peterson diary has been a useful blueprint to go along with plans and specifications from the architect, said Petersen, no relation to Andrew Peterson, different spelling.
Farmer Peterson’s account of how the structure was built is particularly useful now as crews deconstruct modern-day additions.
“We’re learning as we go,” the CCHS director said. And she remarks that is one reason why specialty contractors, not a general contractor, were hired to do the work.
“Instead of get up and go, we want to stop and look,” Petersen said. Look at the types of wallpaper, for example, the hand-hewn lathing, and the plaster finish, which included horse hair to bind the mix and give it strength. Horse hair also was used as insulation.
The CCHS will be collecting and preserving some of the building components as work proceeds so visitors can view the materials and styles.
While historians want the farmhouse rehabilitation to be as historically accurate as possible, it ironically will come with the most modern features: HVAC system, security cameras and monitors, radon removal system and wi-fi.
“We want this to be an active space, not a passive museum piece,” said Petersen.
The upstairs will be an office; the main floor space with kitchen could be used to host tours, classes, workshops and small gatherings. Meanwhile, the remaining barns to be restored could accommodate larger gatherings and events.
The granary restoration should be completed next spring, the farmhouse at the end of next summer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.