With a significant matching grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation secured this spring plus other funding from the county, work is proceeding at the historic Andrew Peterson Farmstead to achieve the vision posed by the Carver County Historical Society (CCHS) when in acquired the property several years ago.

The $250,000 Jeffris grant on top of funds raised to secure it amounts to $750,000. That money is earmarked for restoration of the 1880s farmhouse that Swedish emigrant Peterson built just east of Waconia and raised a family.

Load comments