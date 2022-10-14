Mary VanEeckhout of Waconia, joined by Mary Frances Wymore on the left and Susan Baker on the right are now “golden girls” in Waconia’s P.E.O. Chapter FF, meaning that they have been members of the P.E.O. sisterhood for 50 years or more. (Submitted photo)
Mary Van Eeckhout was initiated into P.E.O. in St. Paul in 1972, and over the course of her life, she has belonged to chapters in Oklahoma, Montana, New Mexico, and now Waconia. “I feel so fortunate to have the gift of P.E.O. in my life,” she said. “After moving to Waconia five years ago, and not knowing anyone, chapter FF took me in and I immediately had an entire group of like-minded friends. I am one lucky lady.” During the COVID pandemic, Van Eeckhout arranged for lonesome FF sisters to meet weekly, outdoors, for a time to share and visit with each other. Continuing to this day, the group meets outdoors every week almost regardless of rain or shine. She said the hope for P.E.O. in the future is to streamline the business aspects, but most importantly to nurture and commit to friendship.
P.E.O. is a Philanthropic Educational Organization whose goals are a sisterhood that supports women’s education. The P.E.O. sisterhood has helped more than 116,000 women pursue educational goals by providing more than $383 million in grants, scholarships, awards, loans, and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada, Mo. There are nearly half a million women in the United States and Canada who are passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. To learn more about P.E.O. and its powerful educational philanthropies, and see stories of women who have benefited from the programs, visit peointernational.org.
