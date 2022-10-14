PEO Golden girls.jpg

Mary VanEeckhout of Waconia, joined by Mary Frances Wymore on the left and Susan Baker on the right are now “golden girls” in Waconia’s P.E.O. Chapter FF, meaning that they have been members of the P.E.O. sisterhood for 50 years or more.  (Submitted photo)

Mary Van Eeckhout was initiated into P.E.O. in St. Paul in 1972, and over the course of her life, she has belonged to chapters in Oklahoma, Montana, New Mexico, and now Waconia. “I feel so fortunate to have the gift of P.E.O. in my life,” she said. “After moving to Waconia five years ago, and not knowing anyone, chapter FF took me in and I immediately had an entire group of like-minded friends. I am one lucky lady.” During the COVID pandemic, Van Eeckhout arranged for lonesome FF sisters to meet weekly, outdoors, for a time to share and visit with each other. Continuing to this day, the group meets outdoors every week almost regardless of rain or shine. She said the hope for P.E.O. in the future is to streamline the business aspects, but most importantly to nurture and commit to friendship.

