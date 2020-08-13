On Aug. 2, 2010, a new church started in Watertown. Now, 10 years later, Peace Lutheran Church is still going strong, and working hard to keep to the values they started with. There has been a lot of growth in 10 years, and they’re looking forward to another 10.
“We came to be in 2010,” said Edie Hanson, a member of Peace Lutheran. “We started with a very small group of individuals and we began meeting in the Watertown Community Center until we had the means and organization to build.”
The church initially started with 60 families who wanted to be a part of the Lutheran Congregation in Mission For Christ (LCMC). Their first meetings were held at the Watertown Community Center as the worked to figure out what they wanted for a church and as a congregation. Once everything was settled, the next step was building their church.
Now, 10 years later, they’ve been going strong. In those 10 years, they’ve more than doubled their congregation size, added new programs and staff, and recently welcomed another new staff member, Mark Nissen, to work with the many children in their congregation. With more coming on the horizon, it’s clear that Peace Lutheran Church is here to stay, and is already looking forward to another 10 years.
“We’ve always been noted as a friendly church, and that was our intent,” said Butch Essig, another member. “We wanted to avoid complacency, so we try to be friendly to everyone that walks in the door and I hope that continues.”
The congregation is also always looking to reach out in the community to show that friendliness. One aspect of this all new community members get to see is a pineapple. A symbol of friendship, members of Peace Lutheran make a drive around town three to four times a year to welcome new families with a pineapple, as well as welcome them to Watertown.
“We do about 50 each time we go,” said Pastor David Hanson. “A pineapple is a symbol of welcome and hospitality.”
The reason that members do this with new residents specifically is because it was never the goal to take members of other congregations, according to Essig and Hanson. Instead, Peace Lutheran has always sought to bring in what Hanson called “the unchurched”, or those church shopping.
And going for 10 years means celebrating your achievements. 125 members got together while maintain social distancing to look at everything they’ve done. They looked back at baptisms, graduations, communions, and more through a video. They also looked back on how far they’ve come, from those meetings back in the Watertown Community Center to now.
All members also had dinner catered by the Hollywood Sports Complex, since that was deemed safer with COVID-19 restrictions. At the end of the day, they gathered outside the church to a photo, taken by a drone to make sure everyone was socially distanced but visible.
“The video highlighted a lot of celebrations we’ve had over 10 years,” said Hanson. “We do a lot as a church to celebrate our youth as they grow in their faith.”
Peace Lutheran has always been particularly proud of their youth. The women of the church crochet baby blankets for baptisms, as well as make quilts for graduation celebrations. First Communions are celebrated by the whole church, similar to one large family.
Youth are so important, in fact, Nissen, now the third of three staff members, is the Director of Youth and Family Ministry. Nissen will work to create more activities for the youth of the congregation. With new fire pits and play areas coming in, children of Peace Lutheran will be enjoying their time even more going forward.
The congregation will continue to meet in person and digitally. They also provide charitable donations from their tithes to local charities and global missions. On a local level, they also create gift baskets for the homeless. These baskets are made in summer and winter, and have things like hygiene products, gift cards, new shirts, gloves, mittens, and more.
Peace Lutheran Church is located at 600 Kristi Lane. To see what worship looks like, give a look at their Facebook page to see recordings of past worship. Their next planned event will be on September 13, Rally Day.
