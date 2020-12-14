Every year, students around the state participate in the Patriot Pen Essay Contest. This contest is sponsored by the VFW, with multiple stages for students to compete in. The first is locally, which was recently judged by Norwood Young America’s VFW post 1783. Three winners were chosen out of 10 participants: Emily Romero, Ethan Hutchins, and Jenna Huotari.
As part of the contest, the VFW Commander-in-Chief chooses the theme. These essays, roughly 300 to 400 words, are then submitted to the local chapter first, where they receive their first round of judgement. This year, the them was “What is Patriotism to Me?”. Though the contest is open for all middle schoolers, this year’s winners from Central were all 8th graders. Emily Romero came in first place, meaning her essay will be moving onto the regional level. Ethan Hutchins came in second place and Jenna Huotari came in third.
The essays were an extra assignment given by teachers at Central Middle School, which is how most of the entrants hear about the contest.
“I heard about the essay contest from my language arts teacher, Ms. Winn,” said Jenna. “It was an assignment at first, but we had the option to turn it in to the VFW for the contest.”
“This was an assignment for school and we were not required to submit the essay,” Ethan said. “However my teacher Mrs. Wroge highly encouraged all of us to do so.”
It’s not just Central students that can participate, either. According to Marcie Lein, youth programs coordinator for the VFW Auxiliary, anyone in the age range can participate. Home- schooled and private school students can and have submitted essays to her in years past.
“I contact the other schools every few years to see if they want to participate,” she said.
The first place winner has their essay entered into the next round – going from local, regional, state, and finally national. They and the others that placed also receive a monetary reward, depending on what part they are in. In the case of the local contest, the NYA students receive up to $125. Getting up to the national level can pay thousands of dollars, both monetary and scholarships.
The first place winner also reads their essay as part of the Veteran’s Day program in NYA. This year, unfortunately, meant that Emily Romero could not read her essay to the vets, since only veterans could attend. However, her essay was still read to the veterans by a VFW member. This is also the case for all first place winners at each level, including national.
If you want to read the winner’s essays from this year, they will be posted on the VFW’s website in the near future, once the nationals are over. Jenna wrote about how she shows patriotism and respect for the veterans. Ethan wrote about how easy it can be to show patriotism. Unfortunately, Emily could not be reached for the purposes of this article.
To enter, Lein begins taking submissions in October, with the deadline every year being Halloween. Visit https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships to read the full rules and print a submission form. Any questions about the local contest can be asked to Lein at fishlein@aol.com.
“I would definitely do it again,” said Jenna. “It was a good experience.”
