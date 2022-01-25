The Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy of Cologne, MN is hosting the 3rd Annual Ice Cribbage Tournament – and more – on Feb. 12, on the frozen surface of Benton Lake. The event will feature the largest on-ice cribbage board, which will stretch more than 190 feet across the lake’s surface.
The goal of the family-friendly event is to draw attention to the work that is taking place to clean up Benton Lake and to raise money to continue that process. Tournament play will happen on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Registration for cribbage begins at 11:00 a.m., with play scheduled to start by Noon. There is a $15 fee to play in the tournament, and each player will play a total of seven games against seven different players. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place of $100, $75, and $50 respectively. The first-place winner will also receive a custom-made cribbage board, courtesy of Modern Design of Cologne. People are welcome and encouraged to join the event, even if they will not be playing cribbage.
In addition to the cribbage tournament, which will be played inside a large, heated tent. This year the event is planning to put down a wood floor to make it more comfortable for all. Participants and visitors will also enjoy the following activities: ice fishing for kids (with prizes), family snow sculpture competition (with cash prizes), hockey rink, food and drinks, fire pits on the lake, raffle, and free door prizes. The additional activities are designed to appeal to all age groups and interests. According to John Hendel, Event Organizer, “We are excited to be hosting the cribbage tournament again this year. Our group is looking forward to welcoming everyone, share updates on the lake, including the details on the 10,000+ carp that were remove this summer, play some games of cribbage, and enjoy time on the lake. There is no cost to attend the event, it does cost to play cribbage. We will also have food, drinks and great door prizes that will be handed out as well. Come join us and help us work to improve our lake.”. Look for a visit again this year from Betty Benton, she has promised to come back to town for the tournament a maybe even get some fishing in.
The Ice Cribbage Tournament on Benton Lake is hosted by the Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy. Raffle tickets are available prior to the event by contacting John Hendel or any of the Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy members. Each raffle ticket is $10. For more information about the event - including the activities and raffle prize list - visit the event’s Facebook page: Ice Cribbage Tournament @icecribbage.
