It might have been minus 11 degrees Saturday morning, Feb. 12, but that didn’t stop 50 cribbage players from showing up for a friendly cribbage competition on Benton Lake in Cologne.
It was the largest turnout yet for the tournament, according to event organizer John Hendel. This would have been the fourth year of the event, but organizers had to take last year off due to COVID-19. This year players came from all around the Twin Cities including Montrose, Shakopee, Belle Plaine and Woodbury.
First-place winner Rick Beal took away $150 and a custom-made cribbage board, while the second and third place winners Jon Rausenberger and Alex Konietzko earned $100 and $50, respectively. In addition, event organizers handed out dozens of door prizes and raffle giveaways.
The author participated in the event too, but was nowhere close to the top finishers and came away empty-handed.
For many of the players, cribbage is a game that has been passed down in their families for generations.
“I learned how to play from my grandpa at deer camp,” said one attendee. Another taught her 13-year-old son how to play. He wanted to celebrate his half birthday by participating in the tournament. Other players said they learned the game at work or school.
The event took place in a large tent with a wooden floor over the ice and plenty of space heaters as players sat side by side for seven one-on-one games. Those who didn’t want to play cribbage could enjoy outdoor fire pits, ice fishing for kids, pond hockey, and food and drinks.
The Ice Cribbage Tournament was hosted by the Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy and the group is on track to raise over $5,000 from the event to go toward continued efforts to improve overall water quality and recreational use of the lake.
The Benton Lake Watershed Conservancy was founded in 2007 by then 11-year-old Jacob Steinbauer and longtime Cologne resident Don Smith. Both individuals were on hand Saturday, nearly 15 years later, for the cribbage event. Both men marveled at the attention the lake has received and the gains that have been made to improve the shallow body of water at the center of Cologne.
Smith recalls how excited his young lake neighbor was to see fish in the lake, but concerned about the murkiness of the water and what they could do to help the fish and make the lake suitable for recreation like swimming and canoeing.
Some of the actions that have been taken over the years to improve the lake include installation of an aeration system, a fish barrier and removal of carp, and ongoing monitoring. Also, the installation of a fishing pier and canoe landing.
Among other things, proceeds from the latest event will go toward introducing predator fish into the lake such as sunfish, perch and bass to further reduce the carp population.
