Both Watertown-Mayer and Central area schools went out for levy in last year’s election, and both passed. Both districts presented their reasons for going as well, and in particular for Central, one reason was a deficit created from students enrolling in other districts. Surprisingly, this is an incredibly common issue for most western schools, including eastern Carver County districts. The effects, and how to combat them, are what schools in the area are currently working to understand.
To start with, the system of open enrollment is simply allowing parents to enroll their children in schools that aren’t in their area, i.e, enrolling Watertown-Mayer residents into Eastern Carver. According to the Department of Education’s website, in the 2017-18 school year, 80,000 students (roughly 9 percent of the total student population) were open enrolled. Schools receiving students get help from the state to cover costs of that student, as the parents do not live in the district and therefore don’t pay that district’s taxes.
For schools that bring in more students than they lose, this is a good thing. As for schools that lose students, such as Central and Watertown-Mayer, this begins to have an effect on the budget. In fact, in Western Hennepin and Carver Counties, the pattern shows western students are moved to the east. And this isn’t just the case for smaller districts, but also even true for Eastern Carver schools.
“In 2018, we had a net loss of 168 students,” said Ron Wilke, superintendent for Watertown-Mayer schools. “We have students that open enrolled in, but we also have students open enrolling out.”
“Any superintendent wants to have more students open enroll,” said Tim Schochenmaier, superintendent for Central schools. “Generally speaking, it’s an eastward movement.”
That same year, over 260 students enrolled from outside Watertown-Mayer. The deficit was caused by about 450 choosing to enroll outside of the district. For Central, one of the reasons the school had to go for levy in 2019 was because 40 more students chose to enroll outside of the district, leading to a sudden budgetary deficit, though the district also brings in over 140 kids every year, according Schochenmaier.
“If you want to put a number on it, that net loss of 168 students is well over a million dollars loss,” said Wilke.
The bulk of Watertown-Mayer and Central students going out go to Waconia schools, but that doesn’t mean that Waconia is getting high revenues from students. They also have a deficit of open enrolling students as well, as does Eastern Carver County. Just like Central and Watertown-Mayer, generally students in the western schools move east, where their parents are usually driving to during the normal work day.
“A lot of people work in the Metro, or in that general area,” said Wilke.
For Watertown-Mayer, this deficit of students is what’s contributing to the marketing changes they’ve been making over the past few years. The new logo, website, updated mission statement, and updated curriculum plans with Profile of a Graduate in mind are all part of working to attract and keep students in the district. For Central, many residents in Norwood Young America and Cologne are aware that one of the bigger needs as part of the levy were technology and teacher supplies updates, ranging from new computers to new textbooks. They are also making efforts to connect to the public, not just those with students, to help them see what’s going on the in the schools, and what they offer.
The schools are also gathering new resources to help them understand what’s going on. It’s easier to look at all the data, looking at things from where the students are enrolling to, to trends in the area, to where their own open enrolled students are coming from. All the data helps the staff understand what parents are valuing in schools, and they can make changes to help. Nothing is an immediate fix, of course. The deficits the schools are experiencing aren’t going to turn around overnight, and the schools don’t want it to be immediate.
“We don’t have the facilities to suddenly have those 300, 400 students to come here at this time,” said Schochenmaier. “We would need more facilities just to handle that influx, so I think right now we’re right sized.”
They aren’t all doing this in a vacuum, either. Superintendents regularly meet and discuss options on how to help students, such as transportation efficiency, in order to help parents keep their parents within their home district, and even to help those that are open enrolling in to make their lives just a little easier.
This doesn’t necessarily mean the local schools are discouraging parents from open enrolling their students, either.
“Parents want the best for their children, and when they start looking around at the schools in the area, they choose what they think is the best,” Schochenmaier said. “What we’re trying to do is show what we do and market ourselves a little better.”
What it’s going to look like over the next couple years, especially after the updates that are coming to both districts, remains to be seen. The schools will continue to work hard to understand what parents and students are looking for when it comes to choosing a school, and hope to reduce the deficit throughout that time.
