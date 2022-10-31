More shore 1.JPG

Persistent drought conditions across Minnesota have led to increased concerns about lakes and rivers in a state known for its waterways. Even Lake Waconia (pictured) is showing much more shore line. (Al Lohman/The Patriot)

And we thought last year was dry.

About a year ago, we carried a story about low levels on Lake Waconia and other area waters. This year, on the heels of the driest September on record and with precipitation levels down 9-10 inches for the year, the drops are even more severe.

