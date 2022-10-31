And we thought last year was dry.
About a year ago, we carried a story about low levels on Lake Waconia and other area waters. This year, on the heels of the driest September on record and with precipitation levels down 9-10 inches for the year, the drops are even more severe.
The drought has affected lake and river levels, posing challenges for boaters and now shippers.
Lake Waconia went down a foot last year from its high-water mark in April. It’s down another 5-6 inches this year.
“This spring we had enough rain to raise levels somewhat, but clearly that dried up over the past few months,” said Jimmy Mase of In Towne Marina, which regularly monitors lake conditions. In addition to lack of rainfall, it was also a windy spring and summer which caused more water evaporation, Mase notes.
Meanwhile, Lake Minnetonka is about 20 inches below its ordinary high-water level, leaving boats stuck on lifts or grounded on the bottom of the lake as the boating season ends.
According to a recent KARE 11 report, lakefront services business Waterfront Solutions had taken at least 30 calls from homeowners needing help getting their boats off the water. There has to be a certain amount of water in order for a boat to be able to go on and off the lift depending on the boat draft, or the distance between the waterline and the bottom of the hull. When boats are dry-docked, lakefront assistance crews have to crane them off the lift or off the bottom of shallow waters.
There have been fewer reports about stranded boats on Lake Waconia, probably because there are fewer boats and fewer large boats on the lake.
“We have seen boaters hitting their boat propellers more than last year, but haven’t seen anyone on Waconia with issues getting their boats off lifts,” Mase said. “I think last summer prepared homeowners to pay more attention and get their boats out sooner than many would like.”
In some cases, lakeshore property owners made docks longer this past spring because of last year’s issues with low water levels.
In fact, boat launching and loading has been a problem at many boat ramps this year as well, specifically parts of the state from the Twin Cities going south where the drought has been most severe, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. When water levels decline, less of the boat ramp is underwater which can cause problems getting a boat in and out of the water, explains Nancy Stewart, DNR water recreation consultant.
Power loading at boat launches adds to the problem, she said, by creating prop-wash holes and a mound of sand or rock that makes it difficult to get a trailer unstuck and that boats can run aground on.
As we reported last year, while lower water levels challenge boat owners in launching and loading their watercraft, it also frustrates lakeshore property owners with exposed mudflats and shoreline plant growth. Although, as we also reported a year ago, the water drop is not unprecedented and the conditions not unusual.
Local lake levels recede considerably during a drought year, and lake level fluctuations of 1-2 feet show up repeatedly on graphs charting the years, according to area hydrologists. However, with conditions persisting and iconic locales like Minnehaha Falls drying up for the second year in a row, it draws increasing attention and concern.
Then there are the rivers.
The Associated Press reported recently that unusually low water levels in the lower Mississippi River are causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand. That’s disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even cruise line passengers.
The timing is bad because barges are busy carrying recently harvested corn and soybeans up and down the river.
“The low water is not so much a factor in Minnesota right now… More of the issues have been further downriver between Memphis and the Gulf of Mexico,” said Linda Loomis, administrator for the Lower Minnesota River Watershed District. But the conditions present “a triple whammy this year for farmers.”
Loomis explains that river navigation is the most efficient way to move commodities on a mile per gallon of fuel basis, but low water will increase the cost with barges that are light loaded (less grain per barge) in order to navigate, and groundings may increase the amount of time it takes to get barges to the end destination. Thus, it makes barges less efficient because they cannot make as many trips. Meanwhile, the cost of fuel has increased the cost of shipping grains; the drought has increased the uncertainty, time to ship and cost; then there’s a looming rail strike.
Plus, there’s not an abundance of rail availability to begin with, transportation experts say, while trucks also are largely booked and unavailable.
Fortunately, Mike Wannous, district manager with the Carver County Soil & Water Conservation District, anticipates that there is enough local grain storage so the low water levels won’t affect this year’s harvest. But it could start to affect prices eventually if the grain can’t be moved by barge.
“Time will tell, but it is definitely something to keep an eye on,” he said.
In the meantime, from what Wannous is hearing soybeans are yielding surprisingly well despite the drought. Corn on the other hand is variable depending on soils and “those hit and miss rains from earlier this summer.”
Bottom line, Wannous and others agree is that the whole system needs more water – some precipitation (fall rains or winter snow) to replenish area waters and soil moisture for next year’s crop.
