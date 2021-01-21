What activities should be offered at Lake Waconia Regional Park? What services should be available? What do you envision for a new park building?
Those were among questions posed last Tuesday at a public meeting hosted by the Carver County Parks department and in a recent survey about the 135-acre park located on the south shore of Lake Waconia.
Carver County is seeking public input on building design plans for a future waterfront service center at the regional park. The virtual open house was one way to share information and engage park users and residents. The survey was another. County parks staff also have met with other stakeholders to get their input, including community leaders, the Chamber of Commerce, school district, and a technical advisory group.
The county received $2.5 million from the most recent state bonding bill last fall that it will match for a total of $5 million which will be used for a waterfront pavilion to support activities at the evolving regional park. The county still has not decided what to do with the existing Waconia Event Center, which has been unused for some time.
The park reopened to visitors last fall following a year-long package of road, parking, trail, boat access, utility and stormwater management improvements. A waterfront service building is next in the master plan, which was developed in 2016.
Key services under consideration include: indoor social gathering space; outdoor pavilion; food concessions, rental equipment, along with various site amenities. The regional park also is a gateway to the newly established Coney Island park in the middle of Lake Waconia, so that is another factor in the plans.
Representatives from HGA Architects & Engineers, which the county has engaged with in building design, spoke last Tuesday about incorporating some building features and historic elements from the island when it was a popular vacation spot in the late 1800s and early 1900s. HGA also shared building concepts from other parks and recreation facilities.
The Lake Waconia park building is proposed at around 15,000 square feet, with about 7,100 square feet of interior space and 8,000 of covered exterior space. The site itself is envisioned as a central plaza with outdoor seating area, boardwalk to a multipurpose dock, path to the beach, launch areas for rentals, possibly kayaks and paddleboards, and space for lawn activities and social gatherings.
More than 60 individuals attended the virtual public meeting and the county received more than 450 survey responses, which pleased parks officials.
“It’s great to see so many people engaged in the process,” said Parks Director Marty Walsh.
However, the breadth of ideas proposed in the public engagement process could challenge the county parks commission and the county board of commissioners, who will ultimately decide on how to proceed with the pavilion. For example, input at the virtual public meeting ranged from keep the park natural and historic to full-blown entertainment and development options.
It will be up to county parks staff, the parks commission and county board to sort through the ideas and identify common threads and priorities in developing next steps in the plan.
That should occur by the end of January, according to county parks officials. A formal building design is expected to be completed this spring with construction anticipated to begin after the busy summer park season, possibly late August or September. A grand opening could occur in June 2022.
