In what parts of Waconia is development occurring?
All.
That’s the short answer Lane Braaten, community development director, gave to business leaders Nov. 18 at the Waconia Chamber of Commerce November luncheon.
It’s been a go-go year in the community, and Braaten went on to provide an update on recent and future growth and development.
Some 900 housing units have been authorized in the city which are in various stages of development, he reported. Here’s a breakdown:
Legacy Heights – 21 twin homes being built off Main Street near Kwik Trip
Woodland Creek – 59 homes being bult in phases south of the Sierra
Shores of Lake Waconia – 37 lake villas and 50 homes on the east side of Lake Waconia
Interlakken 8th – 72 single family units reflecting a buildout of that development
Orchard Park – 119 homes south the schools on the west side of Waconia
The Fields – 214 single family homes off Waconia Parkway South on what is known as the Burandt property
Waterford Addition – 144 townhomes and 212 single family homes, which reflects a completion of the Waterford development on what is known as the Siegle property.
In terms of commercial development:
A new Kwik Trip expected to open next fall south of Highway 5 near Target
Development on Marketplace Drive: Taco Bell, an Auto Zone auto parts store and ‘Sota Shine care wash.
Tidal Wave Auto Spa, a new car wash recently approved north of Walgreens at Olive Street and Highway 5
While the pace of development seems unprecedented, it’s really just coming back from the financial recession of 10-12 years ago, Braaten explained. The numbers also reflect a resurgence in housing inventory after being extremely limited in recent years.
Residential growth averaged about 114 units a year between 1990-2020, but fell to just a few dozen per year in recent years, Braaten said. Some 160 new housing permits are expected next year, he projects.
Meanwhile, the total number of building permits issued through the city, which includes decks, remodels and outbuildings, also is surging. Permits have been running along recently at about 1,050 a year. Permit numbers have already reached 1,400 so far in 2021, Braaten reported.
Other development on the horizon includes Trails Edge South affordable housing project off Airport Road near Target, 163 market-rate apartment units off Industrial Boulevard, and a possible downtown apartment building where the American Legion now stands.
Also coming: A possible new fire station, Inclusive Playground in the Waterford development, and a downtown infrastructure reconstruction project starting in 2023.
The city publishes a full land use summary on an annual basis, Braaten noted. To see the full reports, go to the city website waconia.org under Planning & Zoning.
