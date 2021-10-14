The city of Norwood Young America is onto its finalists for the open city administrator position. The following are the three finalists for the position.
Mike Anderson currently serves as the Assistant to the City Manager for the City of Waseca, Minnesota, where he has been in the position for nearly five years. Prior to this, he served as the City Administrator/Clerk for the City of Birchwood Village, Minnesota, for over one year, and as their City Treasurer for six months. He has also held the position of Recreation Coordinator for the City of Oakdale, Minnesota, for five and a half years. Mr. Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in Recreation/Sport Management from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Studies from Minnesota State University Mankato.
Andrea Aukrust is currently employed with the City of Hector, Minnesota, as the City Administrator. She has been serving in this role for over three years. Prior to this, she was a family business Co-Owner of Davis Rental Properties for 18 years, Coordinator of the Faribault, Martin, and Jackson Multi-Counties Adult Substance Abuse and Family Dependency Treatment Courts for nearly a year and a half, a Rehabilitative Services team member for the Sioux Trails Mental Health Center for approximately two and half years, and City Administrator/EDA Director for the City of Spicer, Minnesota, for one year. Ms. Aukrust holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Marketing and a master’s degree in Urban Planning from Minnesota State University Mankato.
Jennifer Nash most recently worked for the City of Buffalo, Minnesota, as the Community & Economic Development Director where she had been in the role for nine months. Prior to this, she served as their Planning & Development Coordinator for over four years. She has also served as the City Administrator/Economic Development Director for the City of Howard Lake, Minnesota, for one year, and as their Planning and Zoning Specialist/Deputy City Clerk for a year and a half. Ms. Nash has also been employed by the Sartell-St. Stephen School District as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent for a year and a half, and as the Assistant to the City Administrator/Deputy City Clerk for the City of Northfield, Minnesota, for over four years. Ms. Nash holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from St. Cloud State University and a master’s degree in Public Administration from Hamline University.
Keep an eye out for updates regarding the final decision in the upcoming weeks.
