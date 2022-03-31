It has been 50 years since the Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary Unit 343 (ALA) started sponsoring bloodmobiles in the Norwood Young America community. Many things have changed over the years but the end result is the same – life saving blood is donated by dedicated volunteers to save the lives of patients throughout the state of Minnesota and nationwide.
On Tuesday, March 1, the ALA sponsored its 50th bloodmobile at the Willkommen Pavilion. The goal for the day was 87 units, 91 units were collected. With those 91 units, 273 patients were helped. These days very seldom do patients receive a whole unit of blood. The whole unit is divided into three separate components: red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets.
The Red Cross has experienced a 10 percent decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.
Smooth running bloodmobiles are made possible by the dedicated/experienced staff from Red Cross and local volunteers. Auxiliary and Legion volunteers here in NYA are dedicated to the blood program, actually some give up not only part of their day to help out, but also donate blood while there.
Special thanks to all the donors that came out to donate. The community of NYA can be proud of the pool of donors that live here, always willing to give that Life Saving Gift for those patients in need.
