National Manufacturing Month was established for the month of October to highlight the work of the nation’s manufacturers and energize a pipeline of skilled workers. By 2030, manufacturers in America will need to fill 4 million jobs, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

During the month, many communities, including Norwood Young America and Waconia, mark their own Manufacturing Day during which local manufacturers open their doors, showcase the potential of modern manufacturing, and foster interest in manufacturing careers.

