National Manufacturing Month was established for the month of October to highlight the work of the nation’s manufacturers and energize a pipeline of skilled workers. By 2030, manufacturers in America will need to fill 4 million jobs, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.
During the month, many communities, including Norwood Young America and Waconia, mark their own Manufacturing Day during which local manufacturers open their doors, showcase the potential of modern manufacturing, and foster interest in manufacturing careers.
In Norwood Young America, Manufacturing Day was last week, Oct. 19.
The NYA Economic Development Commission and Central Schools Trades and Advisory Group are marking the day with an event to recognize local manufacturers.
Six area manufacturers are offering tours of their facilities to local students and the public to learn about modern manufacturing careers and how their work helps the community and future generations thrive. The six are: Sackett Waconia, Yeager Machine, ASI, Modern Design Cabinetry, Storms Welding and Bongards Creameries.
Also during the day, at a luncheon at Wilkommen Pavillion, Central Superintendent Tim Schochenmaier is slated to present information about partnership opportunities for students with local NYA manufacturers. In addition, students who have who have participated with these opportunities will share their experiences.
Waconia is marking Manufacturing Day next week with two events.
Next Wednesday, Oct. 26, Waconia High School students will be able to tour local manufacturers Sackett-Waconia, Cabinetworks Group, Modern Design and Nordic Components. Then on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of its monthly luncheon, the Waconia Chamber of Commerce is offering manufacturing tours of Sackett-Waconia and Cabinetworks Group as a chance for others to learn more about manufacturing in Waconia.
Manufacturing leaders point out that more than 1.3 million manufacturing jobs have been added to the U.S. economy over the past decade, and that many of the jobs require skills that don’t necessarily need a college or advanced degree, “making it easier to upgrade to a manufacturing career than you might think.”
