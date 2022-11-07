Local manufacturers opened their doors last month to show what happens on their production floors.
It was a way to mark National Manufacturing Month, showcase the potential of modern manufacturing and foster interest in manufacturing careers.
Students in Waconia and Central schools of Norwood Young America had a chance to visit several manufacturers on tour days organized during October to get a feel for what goes on at those facilities, learn about career opportunities and see the wide variety of products produced locally. Among them: cabinetry, fertilizer equipment systems, machining services, specialty soundproofing and noise control products, cheese and dairy products – even firearm components, to name a few.
NYA Manufacturing Today
The city of Norwood Young America, its Economic Development Commission, along with the Central Trades & Advisory Group, held their 2nd annual NYA Manufacturing Today on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The event featured 20–25-minute tours at six local manufacturers: Sackett-Waconia, Yeager Machine, ASI (Acoustical Surfaces, Inc.), Modern Design Cabinetry, Storms Welding, and Bongards Creamery. The day also included a presentation by Central Public School Superintendent Tim Schochenmaier who spoke about student/manufacturer partnership programs.
The Central Trades & Advisory Group includes representatives from Central Public Schools, city of NYA, NYA Area Chamber of Commerce, and local manufacturers. The group’s efforts are to encourage students to discover the opportunities and successes of the trades and manufacturing businesses in the area.
In his presentation, Schochenmaier shared information on Central Public School’s “On the Job Training” and “My First Job” programs, which enable students to gain school credits, earn a wage, and expose students to the latest-and greatest manufacturing technology and equipment. Also, to grow relationships with a potential employer, and bring a much needed workforce to local manufacturers.
Schochenmaier also emphasized that with these programs students do not need a four-year degree for these positions, rather attendance at a trade school or two-year school that could be paid for by their employer.
“Both programs are amazing opportunities for all parties involved,” said Karen Hallquist, NYA community and economic development director. And she called this year’s Manufacturing Today event “a huge success” with about 70 students and a dozen community members in attendance.
Hallquist said she has heard from both students and parents who were surprised by the number of job opportunities in NYA, the high starting wages (at least $20 an hour, and the ability to get a job without a college degree – and in some cases before a student turns 18.
In a survey presented to students who participated in NYA Manufacturing Today, 56 of 69 who responded said they would consider a job or career in manufacturing.
Waconia manufacturer visits
Waconia students got their chance to tour four local manufacturers last Wednesday, Oct. 26, through the Waconia Chamber of Commerce and the Business Education Network (BEN), a partnership of businesses in the manufacturing and trades industry and Waconia Public Schools that work to provide real-world and hands-on learning experiences relevant to the manufacturing and trades industry. Among the stops were Cabinetworks Group, Nordic Components, Modern Design and Sackett-Norwood.
“These types of tours do spark an interest,” said Peter Brown, Waconia High School industrial tech instructor. “Students were talking about it all afternoon and some have already approached us about applying for our internship program.”
On Oct. 27, the local business community got a chance to tour Cabinetworks and Sackett’s Waconia location as part of the Chamber’s monthly luncheon to learn more about manufacturing in Waconia. Tour participants said they were fascinated and surprised at the breadth of manufacturing that goes on in the area.
The National Association of Manufacturers points out that more than 1.3 million manufacturing jobs have been added to the U.S. economy over the past decade, and that by 2030 manufacturers in America will need to fill 4 million jobs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.