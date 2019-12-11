With Thanksgiving done with, it’s time to start thinking about the next round of holidays. With that comes the purchase of a Christmas tree. To help out the community, the NYA Lions Club have worked for years to bring in Christmas trees for locals to pick up throughout Western Carver County.
“This is one of our longest running projects,” said Roger Zellmann, a committee member for the NYA Lions Club. “We’ve been bringing trees to Norwood Young America since 1987.”
The NYA Lions order the trees every year from a grower out in Wisconsin, and one of the members travels all the way out to get them and bring them back by Black Friday every year. On average, according to Zellmann, the Lions bring in about 260 trees. The trees aren’t just for NYA residents, either, but also get sold to residents of Hamburg, Glencoe, Arlington, and more according to Zellmann.
“Every year, we only have a few trees left in the end,” he said. “By that point, most people don’t come in because there are so few, but that’s a big success for us.”
Those trees come in many different sizes, from six to seven feet tall to 12 to 15 feet in height. They also bring in a variety of trees, with Nova Scotia Balsams being Zellmann’s personal favorite for their tougher needles, which help hold up ornaments and lights. There are also fir trees and local balsams available for purchase on the tree lot. In short, there’s something for anyone and everyone seeking a Christmas tree to suit their needs this holiday season.
All proceeds from this sale go to the NYA Lions, allowing them to host a variety of events around the community.
“We do a lot,” said Zellmann. “Our pancake breakfast, and all other events that we conduct for example. All of our projects go to the community for their needs.”
Some of those local projects include scholarships for the students, donations to the school, Lions needs, and donating to various charitable causes around Minnesota. All in all, purchasing a tree from the Lions means a lot more than simply supporting a community organization.
The trees are being sold at a new location this year, as Econofoods has closed down. This year, the trees are being sold right next to the Car Quest, just a half block off the intersection of Faxon Road and Highway 212. The trees are priced depending on the type and size, anywhere between $40 and $70 according to Zellmann. And this year there’s a different option for those that can’t transport the tree: limited delivery.
The way the delivery system will work this first year is for an extra $10, the tree will be delivered to the buyer the following day. The tree is marked off in the lot so other patrons don’t purchase them by mistake. The delivery range is 5 miles, and the buyer can’t do it over phone, but if their car would have issue driving the tree, it’s a good option. For those out of the delivery range, don’t worry. Volunteers will help you load the tree onto your vehicle in order to make sure that it’s ready a secure for whatever trip it needs.
The tree lot opened on November 29 and will stay open until December 19. Their hours are weekdays 4pm-7pm, Saturdays 10am-7pm, and Sundays 12pm-7pm. Lions volunteers will be available at all hours at the lot to help patrons.
