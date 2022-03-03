Pictured from left are Edward Born Legion post Auxiliary Unit 343 executive board members Mary Spille, first vice president Joyce Haas, board member Bonnie Wigfield, president Diane Mackenthun; along with Waconia Legion Post 150 member Mike Werner and first vice commander Joe Gifford, and Unit 343 Treasurer Janet Stolz. (Submitted photo)
Edward Born American Legion Auxiliary Unit #343 of Norwood Young America is helping Legion Post 150 of Waconia with the restoration project of monuments to honor Carver County veterans and their families.
The post is thankful to Waconia Post 150 for spearheading the effort to fully restore three monuments in Waconia City Square Park, including:
• Carver County Civil War Soldiers Monument – Dedicated in 1892 to recognize 559 soldiers from Carver County who died during the Civil War
• Civil War Cannon – Manufactured in 1846 and obtained for the Village of Waconia in 1897 via the US Government Obsolete Civil War Cannon Program
• Carver County World War I Monument – Initial monument installed in the early/mid 1920’s and formally dedicated in 1929 to recognize 122 Carver County Veterans who fought in World War I
Auxiliary Unit 343 of NYA is a small group, but always willing to help support veterans in any way it can. On Jan. 25 unit members presented a $500 donation to Legion Post 150 1st Vice Commander Joe Gifford and Mike Werner to help with the project.
