ALA member Janet Stolz’s grandson, Richard “RJ” Austin, a Sophmore at Orono High School, helped create the 50 totes during the summer months.(Photos submitted by Janet Stolz, ALA Edward Born Unit 343 PR Chair)
NYA American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit 343 members worked together on three projects to help our veterans and their children.
Items were collected by Project Chair, Janet Stolz, assembled into handcrafted totes, that she and her grandson made during the summer months, and zip-lock bags. Total value of this project is estimated at $400+ and will be delivered to the Minneapolis Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC), the Shakopee VA Clinic, and the Servicemen’s Center at the Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport.
The items will be distributed as follows:
1. A total of 10 Travel Kit Bags for the Military/Veterans Servicemen’s Center at the Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport. Each bag included: ALA Poppy, bookmarker & “Thank You for Your Service” note, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouthwash, dental floss, bar soap, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, deodorant, tissues, comb, band aids, shower cap, hand sanitizer and cleansing cloth.
2. A total of 6 Travel Kit Bags for Children traveling with Military/Veterans Service Center at the Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport. Each bag included: ALA Poppy & “Thank You” note, USA Flag stickers, ALA Coloring Book, crayons (24-pak), strawberry flavored lip balm, hand sanitizer, Make-A-Card kit (cardstock w/envelope), patriotic stickers, and a small toy.
3. A total of 50 Children’s Activity Totes for children visiting the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC) with their adult veterans. Each tote included: ALA Poppy & “Thank You for Your Service” note, a handcrafted tote, 4”x6” Celebration USA Flag, Poppy bookmarker, pencil, pen, crayons (24-pak) or washable markers (10-pak), hand sanitizer, glue stick, 12-inch ruler, notepad, patriotic stickers, Make-A-Card kit (cardstock w/envelope) and ALA Coloring Book.
