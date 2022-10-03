NYA American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit 343 members worked together on three projects to help our veterans and their children.

Items were collected by Project Chair, Janet Stolz, assembled into handcrafted totes, that she and her grandson made during the summer months, and zip-lock bags. Total value of this project is estimated at $400+ and will be delivered to the Minneapolis Veterans Administration Medical Center (VAMC), the Shakopee VA Clinic, and the Servicemen’s Center at the Minneapolis/St Paul International Airport.

Load comments