The American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit 343 in Norwood Young America hosted a Valentines party in the Community Room at Peace Villa on Monday afternoon, Feb. 14.
Forty-four residents enjoyed sweet treats while socializing with other residents and members of the auxiliary. The treats consisted of a Costco sheet cake decorated with red and pink hearts, mints, nuts, coffee and water.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, only two auxiliary members were allowed to serve as hosts - president Diane Mackenthun and treasurer Janet Stolz. Coffee and water pitchers with cups were placed at each table. Cake, mints and nuts were delivered to residents at their tables. Additional pieces of cake were placed on a serving table for residents that stopped by just to say “Thank You” to the auxiliary and pick up some treats to take back to their apartments to enjoy later.
At the head of the serving table were Valentine gifts that our auxiliary Unit 343 Junior members prepared for the veterans at Peace Village (Peace Villa Apts, The Harbor and The Haven). The gifts that were not picked up by those attending the party in the community room were personally delivered later that day. Each veteran’s gift bag contained a bottle of water, tissues and several pieces of heart-wrapped candies.
The American Legion Auxiliary Edward Born Unit 343 meets the first Monday of the month and is always seeking new members and ways to impact the community. For more information, please call unit president Diane Mackenthun at 951-467-3435 or join the auxiliary at an upcoming event. The next meeting will be held at the Roy Clay Building on Monday, March 7, starting at 6:30 p.m.
