Due to continuing drought conditions and at the recommendation of the DNR, the city of Norwood Young America has installed a city-wide water restriction.
Residents are not allow to water their yard between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Watering will be permitted on an odd/even schedule between the hours of 5 p.m. and 10 a.m.
Any sprinklers in violation of this restriction will have consequences as follows: first violation is a warning, second is a $50 fine, third is $100, fourth is $200, and any subsequent offences will be $200. This restriction will be in place until further notice.
For more information, visit cityofnya.com.
