Beyond the Yellow Ribbon of Norwood Young America. Three things probably jump out: their annual Yellow Ribbon Honor Banquet, their shipping of care packages to deployed Service Members, and their tireless dedication to helping military families.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon’s latest endeavor is delivering care packages to local military children. According to the group’s president, Brooke Allen, “April is Month of the Military Child. Our organization felt the need to show our local military children that they are thought of and appreciated for being strong.”
Group vice president Brittany Buchman says that surprising others is what it’s all about – seeing each child’s face instantly light up when they’re handed a care package... It’s a heartwarming experience.
The recipients of the care packages have such unpredictable schedules. Their military parents might have any combination of responsibilities: state active-duty missions, training weekends, or overseas deployments. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon lets these families know people are thinking about them. Allen says, “We have been flooded with such gratitude and appreciation from our local military families to whom we reached out, which is also opening new doors toward our mission.” They have met some new military families since starting the project.
On April 13, Buchman, with the help of her daughter, hand delivered 17 care packages, and they have more to go.
To receive a care package, a child’s parent or guardian must be a past or present Service Member and be connected to the area, but finding all the families can be difficult.
“A person’s military service and status is confidential information, so there’s never a formal notification to us from anyone in government when someone locally-connected enters the Armed Forces or is deployed,” says Allen. “Any Service Members on our list are known to us only because they, or a family member or friend, shared the information with us.”
The organization has received tremendous support from the community. In fact, the city of Norwood Young America has been designated a Yellow Ribbon City, which requires a good working relationship with both the elected officials and employees of the city. The City Council declared April Yellow Ribbon Month and the day of the Yellow Ribbon Honor Banquet, April 23, Yellow Ribbon Day.
The work they do has also benefited from positive relationships with the Norwood Young America Fire Department, the local VFW and Legion posts, and the local Lions Clubs: the Cologne Lions, Hamburg Lions, NYA Lions, and the NYA-West Carver Lions.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon even teams up with the Girl Scouts. The Girl Scouts volunteer at the Honor Banquet and donate Girl Scout cookies to ship to deployed service members.
