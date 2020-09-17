The Girl Scouts have been hard at work, despite COVID-19. Since they were unable to meet in person until July, these girls hit the ground running to work on their Silver Award. The Silver Award projects are painting inspirational quotes throughout the Central Schools bathrooms, as well as kindergarten welcome bags, and a little library. These efforts will earn two of the three current troop members their Silver Award, a great achievement for any Girl Scout. And they show no signs of stopping.
“The Silver Award is the second highest achievement we can get,” said Chloe Knopik, one of the Girl Scouts. “It’s given to those who help out in the community in some way.”
The Silver Award requires 50 hours of community work for each Girl Scout, and the most important aspect of it is they get to choose what they do. Two girl scouts – Chloe Knopik and Keira Hemmann – decided on three community services they could perform. The most visible one currently is the quotes painted in the bathroom stalls at Central Public Schools.
“We chose inspirational messages to have a positive impact on students’ lives at Central Schools.” said Keira Hemmann, another Girl Scout.
The paintings were done with the help of Lana Beck, who painted the new mural in town. There were a total of 39 paintings done to “bring positive color and thinking to dull spaces”, with the phrases having a few different sources. They were placed in bathrooms and locker rooms. Beck wasn’t the only painter, either, with the girls joining in and trying their hands at painting.
“It felt good to do,” said Chloe and Keira.
This painting project was completed with the generous donations from The NYA Lions, Home Solutions, as well as Beck giving the Scouts a generous discount. Keira and Chloe were hard at work asking for donations in order to get supplies for their projects.
“We spent five days asking for donations for our projects,” said Chloe.
On September 2nd, Chloe and Keira delivered their second project to the kindergarten teachers. They wanted a way to support their community with kindergarten welcome bags. These bags held all kinds of goodies donated from local businesses for the kindergarten students and parents of Central Public School.
The next project on the agenda for the troop is to build a Free Little Library in front of the middle and high school building. The plan is to have it filled with books for all ages to enjoy. The library will likely be put up in the spring, though it could be in sometime in fall depending on how fast the project advances.
Even when the projects themselves are complete, the girls are not quite done with their work towards getting their Silver Award, they have to write up a final report about the impact they made and submit it to Council for approval.
And while they have certainly made progress, they likely will not see their awards until next year. Once done, they have one final award they can go for, the Gold Award, which is the equivalent of an Eagle Scout in terms of Scout awards.
“In general, most people don’t seem to know that older girls are doing things in the community for Girl Scouts,” said Karla Hemmann, Troop Leader. “Girl Scouts are for grades K-12, and it’s not just about the cookies.”
In fact, Troop 16580 are 8th graders, with just the three girls (Amelia Anderson, Keira Hemmann and Chloe Knopik). Their projects get them out and about quite often, which Mrs. Hemmann says serves as a bit of an eye opener among community members that older Girl Scouts are making a difference.
As for what they enjoy about being in Girl Scouts, Chloe gave some input.
“We help with younger girls at camps and at events,” she said. “We’re leaders for the younger girl scouts. Council offers programs for all kinds of leadership training.”
The higher awards ceremony is planned for next year, though this doesn’t mean their work is done. The little library is just the next solid project. Until then, keep an eye out for Troop 16580, as these girls will continue to show their love for their community.
The Girl Scouts would like to thank their donors: NYA VFW, Troop #13875, NYA Lions, Andy Hendel Foundation, Home Solutions, Sacred Health, Citizens Insurance, Modern Design, Norwood Vet Clinic, Pounders, Sports Cars, Wigfield Design, and the many local businesses for their donations used in the welcome bags.
