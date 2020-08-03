Home is where the heart is, and Norwood Young America is looking to at more art to their heart. The Economic Development Commission, Parks and Recreation, and the NYA Council have all been hard at work with the Downtown Redevelopment Implementation Plan. One aspect of their progress will be visible starting July 27 with the painting of a mural in historic downtown Norwood.
“The idea was brought up quite a while ago but has really taken off in the last three or four months,” said Mike McPadden, councilmember. “It’s going to be pretty impressive.”
The mural’s theme is “All Tracks Lead to Home”, and will be showcasing the history of NYA. Of course the train will be featured with a name like that, but there plans to show more than just the trains that made Norwood.
Lana Beck, painter for NYA’s mural, has been painting murals for over 20 years, and it turned out to be an accident. She was already been known as a local artist, specifically drawing. She was approached and asked to paint some prairie grass for a local play. She was left alone with two different shades of gold paint, and with no direction, began to paint.
“I decided I had to make this work, and began to draw with the paint,” said Beck. “And I found out that there had been a lady sitting in the back, and she offered me a job.”
Once she started her first mural, she hasn’t stopped. She’s painted murals for libraries, cities, restaurants, and more. She’s painted over 1800 buildings in her career, and it’s all been word of mouth. No advertising, just her own skills and the approval of her client.
There are a few ideas for Norwood Downtown mural. The biggest feature on the mural will be a train. There will be several features of Norwood’s history sprinkled throughout the mural. Beck has worked hard to learn about NYA’s history, citing LaVonne Kroells from the Heritage Center as a big help in her research in putting together a sketch for the mural.
It’s important to note, though, that while Beck has an idea of what she’s going to paint, artistic projects can evolve independently once they start.
“I’ll have all three depots in the painting, and I’m going to be using a small pallet for the colors with a few brighter colors to just have some pop,” she said.
The mural will be painted on the side of SLS, Inc, on the parking lot side. There were a couple reasons behind the building being chosen. For one, they volunteered according to McPadden, and they had an ideal space. The building has a blank wall and there are plans to repave the parking lot to draw more people in, according to Karen Hallquist, Economic Development and Marketing Director.
All in all, the mural will see some attention from both the community and visitors once everything is said and done.
This mural is part of a much larger project, though, and there’s still more being done as part of the Redevelopment Plan. The Springfest, new holiday and general décor, the new signs, and all of these improvements have been a part of that plan.
The Historic Young America Downtown will also be receiving its own mural, though not for another few months. Right now, city staff are working on location and design. Until then, though, residents can watch the painting’s progress starting on July 27 (weather permitting) at the SLS Property at 214 Elm Street West. Beck will be working on her painting throughout the week. Beck herself has her own painting business, lkb, etc., for anyone interested in seeing more of her work and what she does.
