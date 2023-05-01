It seems in the last decade, attempts to raise awareness around mental health have become increasingly more prevalent in schools, the workplace, social media, and communities. With more and more Americans experiencing symptoms of depression and anxiety, and suicide rates increasing in recent years, the once stigmatized topic has started to gain positive attention, with efforts being made across the country to normalize discussing it. It’s safe to say the focus on mental health has become a movement.
For some, the movement is exhibited in both acknowledging and addressing mental health concerns. And for others, like Norwood Young America couple Josh and Leah Bernau, the movement is exhibited in, well, moving.
Earlier this month, Glencoe-based organization 2B Continued hosted its third annual Dancing Like the Stars gala at the Glencoe City Center. The non-profit has been around since 2019 and provides support for and education on mental health and suicide prevention. The gala is the organization’s signature fundraising event and is put on each year to help support its mission to increase awareness of suicide prevention, mental health, and wellness through advocacy, education, and outreach. The friendly dance competition featured 12 couples from eight Minnesota counties, including two couples from Carver County. Each couple worked with a professional choreographer to learn a dance routine to perform at the fundraising event as well as made efforts to raise funds in their communities ahead of the show.
While neither Josh nor Leah had any previous dance experience, they had partnered with 2B Continued before, prompting the organization’s Executive Director Tammy Diehn to ask if they would be one of the dance couples. They agreed, seeing the opportunity as a chance to step out of their comfort zones and support a cause they believe in. The couple was matched with local choreographer Maryann Porter from Rising Star Dance Studio in Waconia who met with the Bernaus once a week at her dance studio to teach them their dance routine in preparation for the event. Outside of the professional lessons, Josh and Leah would practice their dance in the basement of their church a few nights a week to perfect their move.
While this is the couple’s first year participating in Dancing Like the Stars, they’ve been advocates for mental health in the community for quite some time.
“As a pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America, we have hosted various events for [2B Continued] over the past couple years, from a community movie night to a mental health first aid training. I also had the opportunity to participate this past February in a suicide prevention training day for clergy. We particularly loved the school education piece, as we both work in school settings. Teaching kids how to see the signs of mental health and find support for themselves and friends is so vital,” says Josh.
Aside from the support of Leah and Josh and the eleven other couples, the gala saw immense support through sponsorships. More than 70 businesses and civic organizations in the local and regional area backed the fundraiser, including 2023 premier sponsors 3M, Glencoe Regional Health, and Hutchinson Health. Additionally, the communities behind each dance couple supported the cause through both donations and purchasing tickets to attend the show, displaying just how strong the mental health movement has become, and helping further the organization’s reach. And though the event didn’t see our Norwood Young America couple take home first place, Josh and Leah played a major role in the success of this year’s fundraiser.
“While we did not win the friendly competition, we represented well. As a dance routine, we scored three nines and a ten from the judges, and placed seventh of the twelve couples who participated. However, we took home first place in the People’s Choice award, raising the most funds the night of the event, with over $4,500. We also took third place in pre-event fundraising, with over $13,500. This is what we are most proud of. Being able to raise over $18,000, and to collectively as couples be a part of raising over $204,000 for mental health awareness.”
This was the gala’s most successful year to date. In 2021, $41,000 was raised and in 2022 that number jumped to $141,000. Although Josh and Leah enjoyed the chance to give back and try something new this year, they’re hoping to help recruit new dancers for next year.
“We loved the experience, however, each year they look for new couples from the surrounding communities. So right now we are looking for couples that we can encourage to participate. Maybe, however, there could be some sort of dance reunion in the future,” Josh adds.
The proceeds from the Dancing Like the Stars gala will go to education, outreach, and events in Minnesota communities to help carry out the mission of 2B Continued. In fact, more than 14,000 individuals were impacted by the organization’s programming just last year. Programs offered include a QPR (Question, Persuade, and Refer) course, which teaches three steps to help save a life from suicide, and SafeTALK, which provides training to prevent suicide in agricultural communities. Mental Health First Aid classes are also offered as well as continuing education conferences for mental healthcare professionals.
As for what’s next for the couple, Josh and Leah are always finding new ways to advocate and provide support for mental health in the community. They are firm believers that faith is central to the work they do in the area of mental health and suicide prevention, and frequently host events and programs through both St. John’s Lutheran School and Church. For more information on what the couple has planned in the coming months, contact the church office at (952) 467-2740 or visit the website at stjohnsnya.org. For additional information on 2B Continued, contact 2B Continued by email at info@2bcontinued.org or by phone at (507) 381-4082. Please note: 2B Continued does not offer any professional services. If you or someone you know is in a crisis, call, text, or chat 988.
