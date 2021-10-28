On Oct. 11, the city council of Norwood Young America held a regular meeting after a few technical difficulties. After two declarations regarding NYA’s Manufacturing Week and recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it was time to get to discussions.
Among those was a continuation of a discussion regarding the Oak Lane and 2nd Avenue projects. There was also an update on public access for the lake.
Karen Hallquist, Economic Development Coordinator for NYA, explained that per the previous work session in September, she and Cindy Smith-Strack, city planner, got to work on researching public access for the lake in NYA. To do so, the two researched the properties surrounding the lakes, as well as looked into documentation related to the lakes in question. They also looked at the DNR’s rules regarding lake access.
One immediate hurdle was the fact that the lake is under preservation, meaning that water access is restricted to only a few spots. Anyone on the lake is likely also aware that they can’t have individual access docks. The city cannot alter the shoreline or remove vegetation under the preservation clause as well. However, there are two spots along the lake that are able to be converted - one off Preserve Boulevard and one off Lake Wood Trail. These two spots are currently being researched.
There are also two encroachment agreements with residents along the lake. With the knowledge that there’s a PUD for the lake, the city plans to reevaluate due to that.
There’s still work and research to be done, especially since residents are interested in having access to the lake. Smith-Strack is continuing research into DNR procedures to figure out how to start this project.
Of the other projects, 2nd Avenue was first. The project is in its final stages, and needs approval for a public hearing as well costs needing to be assessed. Josh Epstein, from Patchin Messner, presented on the item. The final assessment came to $98,750, which only just over 50 percent of what was originally estimated.
With that, motion was made to approve the assessment and scheduling a public hearing. The motion passed unanimously.
Next on the agenda was Oak Lane’s assessment, also presented by Epstein. Like the 2nd Avenue project, the assessment did come down a bit, but not as much. It finalized at a little over $275,000.
The same motions were presented to the council, and both were approved unanimously. Anyone interested in these public hearings, the hearing is Nov. 8 at 6 pm.
