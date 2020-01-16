Christmas may have been near, but that didn’t stop the Norwood Young America city council from meeting one final time in 2019 on December 23. This meeting was fairly standard, seeing an adjustment to the 2019 budget, and the scheduling of a public hearing regarding an ordinance change about unclaimed property.
“Each year, the city is required to amend its budget if there are any significant changes,” said Steve Helget, city administrator. “Specifically in reference to the general fund.”
A city amending is required by state statutes, but has different definitions depending the city. Cities define what exactly “significant changes” are, and for Norwood Young America, a significant change to the budget amounts to $5,000. The budgets that were affected by changes last year mainly included the general fund and enterprise fund.
For the general fund, the changes reflect that the city brought in $3,900 more, and the expenditures were over $100,000 less than they budgeted for. As for the enterprise fund, the revenues went down $55,000, which according to Helget resulted from not as much development as the city hoped for. The expenditures for the enterprise fund increased about $13,000 for the painting of the water tower on the north side.
There was also a plan to move forward with updating the water and sewer systems, but the city was still waiting on a permit from Bolton and Menk regarding their plans, and therefore couldn’t receive a grant from the state for the project itself. According Helget, the permit will be received in early 2020, and the grant given then instead.
It’s important to note that these budgets are determined based on estimated costs, and by the end of the year, after the city receives grants, spends more or less, that this is simply a way to reflect what happened throughout the year in terms of the spending and revenues.
With all these changes in mind, the council unanimously approved the amended budget for the year of 2019.
The council quickly moved onto the scheduling for a public hearing regarding unclaimed property ordinances. Back in November, a nuisance property was abated by the city, and several items that were on the property were put into city storage. Aside from vehicles, there’s no ordinance on what exactly to do with the items, so staff have been working to come up with a new ordinance to define what happens to unclaimed property that the city has in a storage unit. The city is also looking to define how long they should hold items, vehicles or otherwise, as the state doesn’t have specific time frames regarding them.
The draft that has been written up has made the official timeline 60 days before the city can dispose of the property (vehicles included) or put them up for public auction. Then, for six months after that, the owner of the property would have the opportunity to come to the city and pick up the net worth of the property that was sold.
Council member Dick Stolz presented the question of if this ordinance would be necessary, since it would be a permanent change to city code. He proposed that the council instead just make resolutions regarding unclaimed property as it came up. Council member Charlie Storms stated that if they didn’t make the change to the code that the city should at least treat everyone the same regarding these issues.
