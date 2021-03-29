It was a busy meeting for the Norwood Young America city council on March 8. With spring coming fast, it should be no surprise that several of the items up for discussion involved road projects. One particular project, the Oak Lane Project, covered the bulk of the discussion, as well as a mural being painted by Central Schools for the new 212 underpass.
Josh Eckstein from Bolton and Menk, Inc. presented the project to the council. The project is in its final stages, with the documents all set to go to bid. The construction itself would, of course, take place along Oak Lane, starting from Tacoma Ave to the ending cul de sac.
It’s not just giving Oak Lane a new coat of pavement, either. This is a full improvement, including storm water and sewer as well as driveway and turf improvements.
With contracts and plans written up, the next step is to approve the searching for bids. If approved, Bolton and Menk would begin looking for construction companies and return to the council with the various offers. Those bids are planned to be chosen in the second week of April, according to Eckstein.
If the bids are approved at the follow-up meeting in April, Eckstein estimated that construction would begin in late spring or early summer. Once that’s finished, there would be a final assessment in fall on the city’s part.
Oak Lane has a second project near 2nd Ave. This project, according to Eckstein, is roughly a week behind the other since it’s more complex. Either way, both projects are simple enough for any local bidders to get started soon.
The best, and most important news for residents, is that this shouldn’t have a huge impact on their commute.
“They can be both going on at the same time and it’s not going to affect traffic,” said Eckstein.
As for the city’s end, having the projects separate opens up the bidding pool to more companies. In doing so, they can actually spend less for better efficiency once it comes time to approve of bids.
With all the information on the table, council made a motion to approve both projects for advertisement of bids. Motions were passed unanimously.
These two projects are also under consideration for special benefit analysis. This would not exceed $19,000 in fees, and this would assess the range of values for the upcoming projects, according to Eckstein.
“Basically what they do is take sales from before and after projects of similar scope in the area, and look at that range of benefit,” said Eckstein.
The reason that the council needs to get this approved in March when it wouldn’t take place until the end of the project is processing time. According to Eckstein, it takes about five to six months to complete for all parties, so the sooner the council can get it started, the sooner the analysis can take place.
With that in mind, the appraisals were approved on the council’s part unanimously. The work will continue on the assessor’s side for the time being.
Next on the list was the approval of a mural being painted by Central students for the new underpass Highway 212. At a previous meeting, Ashley Williams, Central Art Teacher, applied to have her art class paint a mural annually in the underpass. It would become a part of the curriculum at Central as well as a partnership between the city and the district, according to Karen Hallquist, Economic Development Marketing Director for NYA.
According to Hallquist, there are 23 separate panels in the underpass. With the different classes and semester set up, this project would take approximately three years for the students to complete with Williams estimating that eight to twelve panels would be painted per year.
Once approved, the plan will be sent to the school board, who will meet on the last Monday of the month.
With all the information ready, the council approved the motion unanimously. Walkers can look forward to seeing students painting the underpass soon.
