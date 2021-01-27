The Norwood Young America City Council met virtually on Jan. 11 to discuss a few items moving into the new year. After giving their oaths of office for the next year, the council got to work. Among their work was an update regarding the city’s actions with the Governor’s recent orders.
There are a few aspects of the new order that the city had to nail down. While businesses such as bars, restaurants, and theaters were allowed to reopen, there were other guidelines given for them to take into account. For example, the Boy Scouts approached the city council about their annual pancake breakfast, which usually takes place in February.
The question for the council was this: what did this event qualify as? Under one aspect of the order, this could be considered an event or entertainment, meaning it would be able to serve 25 percent of the capacity of whatever building it takes place in, up to 150 people total. It can also be considered a reception or private party, which would limit it to 10 people indoors with food being served.
Mayor Carol Lagergren informed the council that COVID-19 has been on a downward trend since Thanksgiving, with a slight uptick after the holidays, though not nearly as drastic is previous. She also noted that the UK variant should be taken into account when making this decision.
As the pancake breakfast usually takes place in mid-February, the Boy Scouts needed time to be able to prepare, hence why it was at this early meeting.
Councilmember Charlie Storms brought up that given the last year, “a couple of weeks could maybe change it a lot” in regards to the actions needed for the Boy Scouts, which adds to the challenge to making the decision. Councilmember Mike McPadden pointed out that because things can change so quickly, it might be a little soon to try and make that decision.
The plan going forward is to ask the Boy Scouts to move the event back, allowing them to have it later and allowing the council more time to help make these kinds of decisions. The plan for rental properties is to have reservations beginning on June 1, with the vaccine timeline in mind. If something does change, refunds would be offered. If there are changes, of course the community will be notified.
Lagergren asked if the council and commissions would prefer to stay virtual for the time being or begin meeting in person once again. Council unanimously agreed that they should remain virtual through February before looking at it again.
Another item under the new order to examine was the warming house. The plan is to have it under the two household or 10 person limit. There won’t be any staff to monitor this, so the council’s plan is to place a sign on the door as a reminder for anyone planning to use it. Lagergren did note if they are notified of people not complying with the mask mandate and limited use, they will have to close the warming house. The plan is to have the local police keep an eye on the house to make sure people are in compliance.
