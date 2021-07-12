On June 14, the Norwood Young America city council held a meeting to talk about several new items. Among those items were the final design of the new mural coming to the Young America side.
First order of business was the final design for the mural project. Karen Hallquist, Economic Development Director, and Lana Beck, painter, started out this section of the meeting. At the previous meeting, the initial design and budget of $7800 were approved by the city council, with Hallquist waiting on the Sitftungsfest Committee and Willkommen Heritage Center for input.
According Hallquist, the feedback was minimal, though both gave some input. The Stiftungsfest Committee felt there was too little representing the festival, especially since the area painted wouldn’t be seen during the event as the windows would be open. The jersey also received feedback, since three players in NYA have made it to the hall of fame. Both committees agreed that the number was good, but maybe to remove the name so it represented all three players, not just one.
As for the anticipated timeline, Hallquist is working with public works and Tony Voigt to determine how to prepare the site for the mural. Specifically, the window boards need to be replaced since they are very old and rotting.
“The EDA mentioned that if we’re spending almost $8000 on this, we may as well have nice window boards,” said Hallquist.
Beck mentioned that she’d been speaking to LaVonne Kroells, director of the Heritage Center and expert on NYA’s history, to help prepare everything for the mural. She suggested that she could add the names of the three players who went to state to the baseballs instead, since they are quite large. She stated that one concern is with signatures and numbers on the mural opens it up to graffiti and others signing their names, so it’s important to remember.
The other idea Beck came up with was a trophy with the names on it. A little less prominent, but it would get all the names without encouraging random signatures.
As for German heritage, there a few ideas floating around. The big one in conjunction with Kroells is a German phrase in reference to the depiction of Singer’s Hall. One references the parade route, one the purpose of Singer’s Hall, and a few more.
Carol Lagergren asked the council how they felt about adding the other names that made it to the hall of fame. After some discussion, the council agreed that they were comfortable putting up all three names. As for how, since the three are from different teams (two from Young America, one from Norwood), it was decided to make them distinct somehow. Hallquist pointed out that if a plaque is painted, to just put their name down without specification.
The trophy plan was the favorite, with the names being written on it with the year of the induction into the hall of fame. Lagergren asked that the baseball team was informed that the change had been made. The only stipulation is that the number 13 still has to be visible somewhere, per request of the baseball team. Beck stated that she will brainstorm an idea of how to still get the number somewhere in the mural.
As for timing, the plan is to be done July 30 if possible. It will depend on the weather, but the big need for it to be done is to prepare for Stiftungsfest and prepped with an anti-graffiti coat. Painting is planned to start July 15, so in total it should take two to three weeks depending on the weather.
With all the information ready, the council made a motion to approve the final design. Motion was approved unanimously. Motion was then approved to pay $500 to Beck as a down payment, and approved unanimously.
