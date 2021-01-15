Continuing the theme of budgets in December, Norwood Young America held their own Truth in Taxation meeting on December 14 this year to finalize their own 2021 budget. After months of prep, city staff were very prepared to get the approval process started.
City administrator, Steve Helget, kicked off the meeting.
“Part of the purpose of the Truth in Taxation is to encourage public participation,” he said.
Like with all cities, there are two components the city accounts for when putting together its taxes. The first is the general fund, which accounts for everything from construction to payment of employees. The enterprise fund, otherwise known as utilities, account for all things water and sewer related for the city, paid for by residential water and sewer taxes.
For the general fund, there are two pieces that support it. The first, and largest, is property taxes. The second is state aid and permits. With bigger projects, such as highway 212’s reconstruction, the city can also utilize grants and other forms of aid throughout the year in order to push their budget farther.
The estimated projection for 2021 general fund revenues totaled at $2,474,220, with 65 percent of that money coming from property taxes. State aid came in at 17 percent, with miscellaneous resources covering the rest. As a city, they are required to balance the budgets with the proposed revenues, so the expenditures will also be $2,474,220.
With the revenues in mind from the general fund, the proposed 2021 property tax levy totals $3,017,107. That money will go to three different items. The general government will receive 53 percent of that levy for various projects. 29 percent of the levy will go to debt service fund, and the last 18 percent will go to the capital fund. The levy’s increase totals to just over $81,000 or by 2.77 percent.
How this translates to tax statements of course varies. However, to help viewers get the general idea, Helget showed a mock tax statement for the average value home in Norwood Young America, valued at $340,000. The total 2021 taxes were $2,476, a 4.6 percent increase. Helget clarified this point, stating that this doesn’t match the total because “that’s simply what the individual’s taxes are going up based on what the jurisdictions are collecting”.
So, where is that $2400 going for the average resident? Expenditures are divided up into several groups. The two biggest, streets and administration, each account for over a quarter of the yearly expenditures. Next is the police and fire departments, accounting for 17 percent of the budget. The library, pool, and parks are all under one banner, receiving 13 percent. Operating transfers are at seven percent, economic develop is six, and finally building permits take the last two percent.
Some of the larger projects for next year a couple more items for highway 212. While the tunnel and repaving are complete, there are a few finishing touches needed. The trail and sidewalk along the highway require some lighting, as well as a sidewalk being installed along Wilson Street. Willkommen Memorial Park is having some work done as well, refinishing on the Old Town Buildings as well as a repaint of the Pavilion.
As part of further economic development, there’s a mural planned in Historic Young America, similar to the one on the Norwood side. Another mural is planned for the 212 underpass as well. The Industrial District and Industrial Blvd are planned to get some new location signs as well.
As for enterprise projects, there’s a plan to remove the old water tower along the west side of 212 in 2021. Staff are looking at future road projects as well, since replacing sewer line lips often goes hand-in-hand.
With all the information laid out, a motion was made to approve the property tax levy for 2021. The motion was approved unanimously. The council then moved to approve the final budget for 2021. Motion was approved unanimously.
