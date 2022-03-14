Norwood Young America mayor Carol Lagergren believes the expansion of Highway 212 from two lanes to four lanes, the $37 million renovation project for Central Public Schools, new housing developments, and increased demand for commercial and industrial space will all help bring a new grocer to the community.
In February and March of 2021, the city partnered with the West Carver County Food Retail Committee to conduct a survey and provide in-depth analysis that could be used to attract a new grocer. Almost 900 people responded to the survey. 601 of the respondents said location of the grocery store was a very important factor in their food buying decisions.
The survey, as well as conversations with Spartan Nash – the corporate ownership group of Norwood Young America’s previous grocer, Econofoods – both point to location as a key element. Any new grocer that comes to the community, in order to maximize accessibility, will have to open somewhere along Highway 212. Lagergren says the city is ready offer subsidies to any interested grocers.
Both Lagergren and the city’s Economic Development and Marketing Director Karen Hallquist wish to reiterate that Econofoods’ closure was strictly a corporate decision and does not offer any reflection on Norwood Young America’s ability to support a grocery store. At this point in time, the community would simply be better served by an independent grocer than by a big-box food retailer.
“Since the closure of Econofoods, our residents are even more supportive of local businesses as they do not want any others to close,” Lagergren said.
In the meantime, the city offers free Tuesday morning shopping trips for seniors to Waconia and Glencoe with the city of NYA bus. Residents can call the city’s partners at SmartLink to make a reservation. The phone number is 952-496-8341, Extension #2.
The city has also partnered with the CAP Agency and Carver County Public Health to bring food distributions to NYA on the first Friday of the month from 2-3:30pm at NYA City Hall parking lot.
If community members wish to get involved in the grassroots efforts to bring a new grocer to the area, they can contact the West Carver County Food Retail Committee at wccfrc.org or at westcarvercountyfrc@gmail.com.
The city fully supports the committee’s mission while continuing its own pursuit of a grocery store. Mayor Lagergren adds, “the more support for both entities the better.”
