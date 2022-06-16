Lisa Valiant opened Valiant Insurance, A Farmers Union Agency in Norwood Young America six years ago. Now, she has cut the ribbon and joined and the NYA Chamber of Commerce.
Valiant managed a retail store for eleven years before entering the insurance industry. While transitioning, owning her own agency was her goal the entire time.
Valiant sells a variety of insurance products – auto, home, life – but her niche is in the Farm and Commercial sectors. She works with several companies to ensure the right coverages at the right prices.
“I would say I help protect the things that mean the most to people,” she says. “Whether it’s their business, or home, or even their own life. I get to walk the journey of life with my customers at some of the best and worst times of their lives. Whether it’s the good times like just getting their license, to buying their first home, or starting a business, to some of the worst like a home fire, or a car accident, or even the loss of a loved one.
The office is located at 515 N Faxon Rd. Valiant likes the location, and the town of Norwood Young America itself, because of its close proximity to highly populated areas, but it still has access to the farms and small towns that she loves.
She wants people to know they can reach out at any time. She cares for her customers’ assets as much as they do, and believes people choose her over her competitors because of the relationship and service she provides. She adds, “They talk to me every time. I take the time to get to know my customers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.