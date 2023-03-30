The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill owned by Paul Trnka (not pictured) is a family-run bar and grill, formerly known as Burky’s, serving cocktails, food, and more. Pictured, from left, in front are: Kayla Dammann (NYA Area Chamber), Carol Lagergren (NYA Mayor), Raelynn Koehler, Maverick Koehler, Mackenna Koehler (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), Tracy Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), and Charlotte Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill). In the back row are: Norma Carstensen (News & Times), Eric Dietel (Home Solutions, Trista Kotkke (SW Real Estate Group), Riley Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), Kyler Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), and TJ Koehler (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill). (Submitted photos)
Advanced Electric specializes in residential and commercial electrical wiring, installation, maintenance, and repair. Pictured, from left, are: Nate Kells (Cologne City Council), Trista Kotkke (SW Real Estate Group), Norma Carstensen (News & Times), Kayla Dammann (NYA Area Chamber), Jason Fritz (Advanced Electric), Dusty Mackenthun (Advanced Electric), Tricia Mackenthun (Advanced Electric), Maddie Mackenthun (Advanced Electric), and Eric Dietel (Home Solutions). (Submitted photo)
The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill owned by Paul Trnka (not pictured) is a family-run bar and grill, formerly known as Burky’s, serving cocktails, food, and more. Pictured, from left, in front are: Kayla Dammann (NYA Area Chamber), Carol Lagergren (NYA Mayor), Raelynn Koehler, Maverick Koehler, Mackenna Koehler (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), Tracy Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), and Charlotte Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill). In the back row are: Norma Carstensen (News & Times), Eric Dietel (Home Solutions, Trista Kotkke (SW Real Estate Group), Riley Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), Kyler Trnka (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill), and TJ Koehler (The Cologne Corral Bar & Grill). (Submitted photos)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.