The Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its third annual Golf Scramble on May 19. Pictured is a past event. (Submitted photo)

The Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble is back for its third year.

The 18-hole tournament will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Glencoe Country Club, 1325 1st Street East in Glencoe.

