The Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble is back for its third year.
The 18-hole tournament will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Glencoe Country Club, 1325 1st Street East in Glencoe.
The Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble is back for its third year.
The 18-hole tournament will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Glencoe Country Club, 1325 1st Street East in Glencoe.
Participants have the option to sign up as an individual for $80 and will be put into a team the day of, or as a team of four for $320. Each entry fee will include green fees, cart fees, and a meal. Funds raised for the event go toward the chamber’s Scholarship Fund, providing local students with scholarships for college.
The day will begin at 9 a.m., with a shotgun start kicking off the tournament at 10 a.m. The tournament will have a four-player best ball format. This means the four golfers who make up a team compare their scores on each hole, and the one lowest score among them, the “best ball”, counts as the team score. This format gives each participant an opportunity to contribute to their team regardless of skill level.
In addition to the scramble, golfers will have the chance to participate in a variety of games at different holes for an additional fee. Some of the games include 50/50, Longest Drive, and Closest to the Pin. There will also be several par 3 contests to participate in. Prizes will be awarded to the winners of each game and the scramble winners at the end of the day.
The NYA Chamber is looking for volunteers to help out with the different games the day of the tournament. If you are interested in volunteering at the event, please email the chamber at info@nyachamber.org. If you are unable to attend the event and would still like to make a contribution, there is the option to sponsor a hole for $50.
To register as a participant, team, volunteer, or sponsor, visit nyachamber.org and select the “Events” tab. Registration forms and checks made out to NYA AREA Chamber are due by Friday, May 12. This is a rain or shine event.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.