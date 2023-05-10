The Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to their fourth annual Springfest Artisan Fair. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Elm Street in downtown NYA. This is a free event for all members of the community and surrounding areas.

There will be more than 20 vendors as well as many local businesses participating this year. Visitors will get to shop a variety of Minnesota painters, designers, authors, potters, quilters, makers, local farmers, musicians, book sellers, and more. There will also be activities for kids involving the businesses along Elm Street.

