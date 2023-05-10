The Norwood Young America Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to their fourth annual Springfest Artisan Fair. The family-friendly event will be held on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Elm Street in downtown NYA. This is a free event for all members of the community and surrounding areas.
There will be more than 20 vendors as well as many local businesses participating this year. Visitors will get to shop a variety of Minnesota painters, designers, authors, potters, quilters, makers, local farmers, musicians, book sellers, and more. There will also be activities for kids involving the businesses along Elm Street.
This year’s food vendors include Elephant Joes, Fireman’s BBQ, and Squeaky Cow. Additionally, there will be live music performed by the Steel Bridges Band from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Pour House Pub, Pro Auto, Car Quest, and Wigfield Design will be facilitating a Classic Car Roll-In. Visitors will get to vote on their favorite stock car and favorite paint job. If you’d like to showcase your classic and unique car, Check-In will be in the NYA Library parking lot the day of the event.
There will also be a photography contest hosted by Silverthorn Photography. Grab your camera and share what your town or state means to you in pictures. Photographers of all ages and skills are invited to enter. The deadline for the contest is May 19.
If you’re interested in being a vendor at the fair, the City of NYA, NYA Economic Development Commission, and NYA Area Chamber of Commerce invite all artists, food trucks, and makers to display their talents and goods. Single spaces are available for $50 and double spaces are available for $90. Each exhibit area is 12 feet by 12 feet and is located on pavement. Registration for a single space increases to $65 after May 27, so be sure to register before then.
If you’d like to sponsor this year’s fair, sponsorship forms can be mailed to PO Box 292, NYA, MN 55368. If you’d like to volunteer, be a vendor, showcase your classic car, enter the photography contest, or learn more about NYA’S Springfest Artisan Fair, all details and forms can be found online at nyachamber.org/spring-artisan-fair. Or, email the NYA Chamber at info@nyachamber.org.
