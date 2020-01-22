Kristin Olson- NP-C joined Lakeview Clinic in December 2019. Kristin will be seeing patients in our Watertown and Waconia offices. She has enjoyed working as a nurse practitioner in the Watertown and Chaska area since 2003. She enjoys all aspects of family medicine, including managing chronic medical conditions, acute care, minor procedures and women’s health, having spent her first three years in a women’s health specialty clinic.
She graduated with her nursing degree in 1994 and completed the Nurse Practitioner program in 2000 at UND.
She grew up in North Dakota and moved to Waconia in 2003. She and her husband, along with their three boys, enjoy outdoor activities, time with friends, watching sporting events and riding motorcycle.
Kristin is involved with her local church where she has volunteered for multiple medical mission trips to the Middle East serving the refugee community.
