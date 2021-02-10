Are you sick of binge-watching Netflix, rebroadcast movies, television reruns and other streaming entertainment?
Well, the Waconia movie theatre re-opened Jan. 15 with a full slate of movies, and provisions for health and safety during the ongoing pandemic.
It actually marked a third opening night in three years. The first was in March 2018 when the local movie house reinvented itself as an “Emagine” theatre, with luxury recliner seating, grille and hot food offerings, and full bar.
The last two show closings and re-openings were related to the pandemic, reflecting restrictions on indoor gatherings. Now, with COVID-19 case numbers in decline, a vaccine on the way, and a slight ease on indoor restrictions, E-magine Waconia is open again with special provisions for patron safety.
“We’ve added extra time between shows for thorough cleaning and disinfecting,” said theatre general manager Mark Sanborn. There will be two empty seats between each family/group for social distancing. Masks are required unless movie-goers are seated and eating or drinking, and hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout. Like before, movie-goers can also reserve their seats and purchase tickets online in advance of the show.
Sanborn notes that with the earlier renovation of the Waconia location to an E-magine movie theatre, seating numbers were actually reduced and seating was made more spacious, so he says patrons should feel safer than going to a crowded store or shopping mall.
“It’s really been great this past week seeing lots of familiar faces back at our theatre,” he said. “We’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s a lot brighter than before.”
Maybe brighter than the light on a movie projector.
During the first reopening in Waconia, major markets were still facing considerable restrictions and studios weren’t making many movies, Sanborn explains. So, the local movie house made due with some past classics and movie favorites. While that meant mom and dad could take their kids to see a movie like “Jaws” or another feature that impressed them as a kid, it also meant there were no coming blockbusters.
There are now.
E-magine Waconia currently features six new releases, with new Disney offering “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the latest “Godzilla versus Kong” epic coming soon. Look for other major releases this spring and summer, Sanborn said, and a “gangbuster fourth quarter,” more typical of the holiday movie season, not like this past season when theatres were dark.
The death knell for movie houses has been sounding for many years now, starting with the advent of cable television, then video recorders and DVDs, satellite service and on-demand movies, and lately with major studios like Universal and Warner Bros. starting to release their movies through steaming services like Amazon, HBO and Hulu ahead of, or in tandem with movie theatres. But while at-home screens were entertainment sustenance during the ongoing pandemic, Sanborn remains optimistic about the future of movie houses.
Early streaming releases haven’t generated as much revenue as anticipated, he said, and there’s something about the collective large-screen viewing experience that can’t be replicated at home.
In fact, the local theatre currently is offering considerable discounts to families and groups who want to rent auditorium space, food and drink for their own movie night.
